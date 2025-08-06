Tony Finau to team up with Bryson DeChambeau's ex-caddie at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Report

Six-time PGA Tour winner Tony Finau is set to tee off at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship on Thursday. Following his split with his longtime caddie, he will reportedly have a new face on his bag in the person of LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau’s ex-caddie.Finau’s professional relationship with his ex-caddie Mark Urbanek began at the 2020 PGA Championship. After five years of working together, Urbanek was unexpectedly absent from the Open Championship last month. As such, the 35-year-old golfer was forced to scramble for a last-minute local caddie to work with him during the last major of the year. Now, the two have officially parted ways.As originally reported by golf insider Adam Schupak, DeChambeau’s former caddie, Tim Tucker, will fill in for Urbanek at TPC Southwind this weekend until Tony Finau can find a permanent replacement. Meanwhile, Urbanek will be on Collin Morikawa’s bag for the first playoff event.Tucker worked with Tyler Aldridge for five months before joining Bryson DeChambeau in 2016. The two won several notable tournaments together, including the 2020 US Open, before parting ways in 2021.One year after Tim Tucker’s split with Bryson DeChambeau, the former developed True Aim, a ball marker design that helps players read greens more accurately on the course.DeChambeau's ex-caddie's tool is designed to improve players’ putting techniques using different lines. As per the True Aim Marker website, it also helps with speed control and enables golfers to make better judgments of slopes on the course.How has Tony Finau performed on the PGA Tour this year?Tony Finau’s split with Mark Urbanek comes amid a tumultuous season of below-average performances for the six-time PGA Tour winner. The last time Finau won a tournament on the tour was the 2023 Mexico Open, and it has now been over two years since he dominated on the golf course.Finau has made 19 PGA Tour starts this season and has had just one top-10 finish. He tied for fifth in the Genesis Invitational and has yet to perform better than that.With five top-25 results, Tonu Finau missed the cut in five events and made the cut in 14. His second-best result of the season is a tie for 13th in the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He also tied for 15th in the Sentry and The Truist Championship and 19th in the PGA Championship.Tony Finau competed in the recently concluded Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. He scored 4-under 276 in the tournament and tied for 44th position.The Utah native is currently ranked at No. 60 on the FedExCup playoffs and eligibility points list. Although he is qualified to compete in the first playoff event, he will need to put up a good performance to make it to the second playoff event, the BMW Championship.