“Too late” – Fans react to Tiger Woods posting a message on the PGA Tour soon after Jon Rahm announced LIV Golf move

Golf fans have reacted to Tiger Woods' recent social media post about the new changes on the PGA Tour for the upliftment of golf. A memo was sent to PGA Tour players by the player directors last week.

In the two-page document, the player directors, including Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Peter Malnati, Adam Scott, Charley Hoffman, and Webb Simpson, mentioned the new changes on the tour and also the negotiation deal with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

Woods posted the document on his X (formerly Twitter) account just after 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm announced his LIV Golf move. The 15-time major champion tweeted that PGA Tour player directors have been working to unify the tour. He stated:

"The Player Directors are united and all working together to represent the PGA Tour, the entire player membership, and best interests of the sport."

However, fans in the comments section took a jibe at the legendary golfer and said it was too late for him to unify the PGA Tour because Jon Rahm has already moved to LIV Golf. One user commented:

"Too late."

"May as well copy this to send out when the next player leaves the PGA for LIV. It will save you time," commented another fan.

"PIF is just slow playing the end of the PGA Tour. They will soon have full control and just merge both together and run it how they want. All the players in the PGA Tour will be left begging to get in," another fan chimed in.

Here are some more fan reactions on X:

PGA Tour player directors' memo speaks about the Tour-LIV Golf merger

The memo sent by the PGA Tour player directors to the Tour golfers highlighted the working of the officials and also on the potential merger of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. The document includes six major key points, emphasising various changes.

Speaking about the framework agreement signed between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf earlier in June, it was mentioned that the directors were working on it as the deadline for the deal is just around the corner.

Here is an excerpt from the memo, which spoke about the potential merger:

"As the Commissioner noted in his memo following the November 13th Policy Board meeting, negotiations towards reaching a Definitive Agreement with the PIF and DP World Tour are ongoing. Constructive engagement is a key component of the process, and we are working diligently toward the December 31st deadline."

Before joining LIV Golf, Jon Rahm was offered a position on the PGA Tour policy board, but he turned down it due to scheduling conflicts. But this gave rise to rumors that Rahm would be thinking about playing on the Saudi circuit. The Spanish golfer has finally announced that he will compete in the controversial circuit next year.