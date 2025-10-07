Top 5 players who might stand out at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic ft. Xander Schauffele 

The PGA Tour has reached Yokohama, Japan, for its upcoming event, the 2025 Baycurrent Classic. The third tournament of the Fall series is scheduled to be played from October 9 to 12 at the Yokohama Country Club. Several prominent players on the PGA Tour headline the seventh edition of the Baycurrent Classic, previously known as the Zozo Championship.

Ad

The 2024 champion, Nico Echavarria, will be looking to defend his title this week. The Colombian golfer claimed his second victory on the Tour by one stroke over Justin Thomas and Max Greyserman after shooting a 20-under par final score. Other names in the field include Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Rasmus Højgaard, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee, and Billy Horschel, among others. Let's take a look at which of these players might stand out at the Yokohama event.

Ad

Trending

Top five players to look out for at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic

1) Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele at the Baycurrent Classic 2024 - Source: Getty

Xander Schauffele was last seen at the Ryder Cup, where he came off a win in the Sunday Singles, defeating Jon Rahm, despite the loss of Team USA. Schauffele finished at T41 at the Baycurrent Classic last year with a 5-under par score. Given his multiple Top 10 finishes at the event over the years, Schauffele will look to build on his momentum and aim for the title this week.

Ad

2) Rasmus Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard at the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 - Source: Getty

Rasmus Højgaard is set to make his first appearance at the PGA Tour event. With a T3 finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship recently and a big Ryder Cup debut, Højgaard will be one of the top contenders in the field this week.

Ad

3) Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa at the Baycurrent Classic 2024 - Source: Getty

The 2023 champion, Collin Morikawa, finished at T54 at the Japan event last year. Morikawa has been on a winless run since the 2023 victory and will look to end it at the Yokohama event this week. He has had an average season so far, with a couple of runner-up results besides other low finishes.

Ad

4) Min Woo Lee

Min Woo Lee at the Baycurrent Classic 2024 - Source: Getty

Min Woo Lee finished in a tie for 27th in his last appearance at the PGA Tour event. He competed at the recently concluded Sanderson Farms Championship, but missed the cut. Though Lee secured his first win this year, he has had a mediocre season outside the victory.

Ad

5) Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel at the BMW PGA Championship 2025 - Source: Getty

Billy Horschel is set to appear in his second tournament since his comeback from hip surgery. Horschel has been absent on the Tour since April due to his right hip injury. He resumed his season at the BMW PGA Championship, where he failed to make the cut. However, he hopes to get back his form as he returns to the Japan event after five years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Sports Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. Though initially unfamiliar with golf, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More