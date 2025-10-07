Top 5 players who might stand out at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic ft. Xander Schauffele 

The PGA Tour has reached Yokohama, Japan, for its upcoming event, the 2025 Baycurrent Classic. The third tournament of the Fall series is scheduled to be played from October 9 to 12 at the Yokohama Country Club. Several prominent players on the PGA Tour headline the seventh edition of the Baycurrent Classic, previously known as the Zozo Championship.
The 2024 champion, Nico Echavarria, will be looking to defend his title this week. The Colombian golfer claimed his second victory on the Tour by one stroke over Justin Thomas and Max Greyserman after shooting a 20-under par final score. Other names in the field include Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Rasmus Højgaard, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee, and Billy Horschel, among others. Let's take a look at which of these players might stand out at the Yokohama event.
Top five players to look out for at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic
1) Xander Schauffele
Xander Schauffele was last seen at the Ryder Cup, where he came off a win in the Sunday Singles, defeating Jon Rahm, despite the loss of Team USA. Schauffele finished at T41 at the Baycurrent Classic last year with a 5-under par score. Given his multiple Top 10 finishes at the event over the years, Schauffele will look to build on his momentum and aim for the title this week.
2) Rasmus Højgaard
Rasmus Højgaard is set to make his first appearance at the PGA Tour event. With a T3 finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship recently and a big Ryder Cup debut, Højgaard will be one of the top contenders in the field this week.
3) Collin Morikawa
The 2023 champion, Collin Morikawa, finished at T54 at the Japan event last year. Morikawa has been on a winless run since the 2023 victory and will look to end it at the Yokohama event this week. He has had an average season so far, with a couple of runner-up results besides other low finishes.
4) Min Woo Lee
Min Woo Lee finished in a tie for 27th in his last appearance at the PGA Tour event. He competed at the recently concluded Sanderson Farms Championship, but missed the cut. Though Lee secured his first win this year, he has had a mediocre season outside the victory.
5) Billy Horschel
Billy Horschel is set to appear in his second tournament since his comeback from hip surgery. Horschel has been absent on the Tour since April due to his right hip injury. He resumed his season at the BMW PGA Championship, where he failed to make the cut. However, he hopes to get back his form as he returns to the Japan event after five years.