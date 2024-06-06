“Totally dig it” – Peyton Manning, Chris Pratt approves of Jason Day’s ‘boxer’ shorts at Memorial Tournament Pro-Am despite criticism from fans

Jason Day continued to make headlines for his unique fashion choices at this week's Memorial Tournament. The Aussie opted to wear "boxer" shorts during the pro-am event of the tournament on Wednesday, June 5.

On the other hand, NFL legend Peyton Manning and actor Chris Pratt were highly impressed with the outfit and praised it. Day shared a video of the Memorial Tournament Pro-Am event on his Instagram account, in which he wore boxer shorts. In the clip, Manning and Pratt expressed admiration for Day's clothing.

"Totally dig it," said Manning.

"I think his outfit is fire," Pratt said.

Jason Day signed a deal with Malbon Golf and became its first ambassador at the start of 2024. Since then, he has been making headlines for his clothing. His unique fashion always grabs attention at every tournament.

During the Wells Fargo Championship 2024, he wore a white and brown checked shirt with plain white pants. Earlier this year, during the Masters, his puffy pants became the talk of the town.

Day's clothing resembles more of the 90s fashion, but the golfer flaunts it proudly on the golf course. His vest jacket during the Masters was a hot topic of conversation.

In most tournaments this year, the Aussie's pants have been the highlight. Although golfers are strictly prohibited from wearing shorts during official events, they can wear them during practice rounds.

Thus, Jason Day donned shorts on Tuesday and Wednesday (June 4 and 5) for the practice and pro-am rounds of the 2024 Memorial Tournament. The event will officially begin on Thursday, June 6, at the Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Golf community reacts to Jason Day's outfit at the Memorial Tournament Pro-Am

Fans on social media have mostly criticized Jason Day's outfit. Some called it a "bathing suit," while others claimed he stopped wearing pants after receiving criticism in the last few months. Golf journalist Claire Rogers tweeted:

"Malbon got so sick of the complaints about Jason Day’s pants that they stopped having him wear them entirely."

While Barstool Sports blogger Bobby Reagan commented:

"This is such a bad look I'm almost forced to respect it. Dude is wearing a bathing suit."

Jason Day will tee off for the first round of the 2024 Memorial Tournament on Thursday, June 6. He will tee off in a group with Justin Rose at 1:10 p.m. ET on the first tee hole. The Memorial Tournament is a signature event, with Davis Thompson taking the first shot of the day at 7:40 a.m. ET.

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will also play this week, along with Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland. Scheffler will pair up with Ludvig Aberg for the first round and tee off at 10:30 a.m. ET while Schauffele and Hovland play together. McIlroy will tee off at 1:20 p.m. ET with Justin Thomas.