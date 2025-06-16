Tyrrell Hatton stunned mid-interview by J.J. Spaun’s ‘unbelievable’ winning putt at US Open 2025

J.J. Spaun clinched the 2025 US Open title after draining an incredible 65-footer on the 18th hole. Tyrrell Hatton, who paused his interview to watch the winning shot, was visibly impressed by it, calling it “impressive.”
LIV Golf star Hatton was in contention to win his second PGA Tour title and first major championship title at Oakmont Country Club. However, he fell short and finished with a 3-over, four strokes behind J. J. Spaun.
As Tyrrell Hatton spoke to the media during his post-round interview, he had a clear view of J. J. Spaun’s winning putt on the 18th hole. Distracted by the loud cheers from spectators, he stopped talking mid-sentence and watched Spaun’s winning moment play out in awe. Clearly impressed, he smiled and said,
“Oh, he’s holed it? Unbelievable… What a putt to win. That’s incredible.”
Watch the clip here:
J.J. Spaun shot six bogeys and four birdies in his final round at the US Open. He carded 2-over 72 in his round and ended with a total of 1-under 279.
In second place, Robert MacIntyre scored 1-over 281, while in third place, Viktor Hovland finished with 2-over 282. Tyrrell Hatton tied for fourth place with Cameron Young and Carlos Ortiz.
Notably, the 2025 US Open had a total prize purse of $21.5 million, and J.J. Spaun went home with the winning share of $4.3 million. Meanwhile, Hatton won $876,869 for his fourth-place finish.
How did Tyrrell Hatton perform in his final round at the 2025 US Open?
On day four at Oakmont Country Club, Tyrrell Hatton opened with par on all holes on the front nine except two. He bogeyed his first hole and birdied the par-5 fourth. He started the back nine with another bogey on the 10th hole and shot his second birdie of the day on the 13th. Closing with two more bogeys on the 17th and 18th, he carded 2-over 72 at the end of his round and finished with a total of 3-over 283.
Here’s a look at Tyrrell Hatton’s scorecard from his final round at the 2025 US Open:
Round 4
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 4 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 6 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 12 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 13 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 17 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 18 (par 4) - 5