U.S. President Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump flexes her swing to 1.7M IG followers

US President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, is a budding golfer. She often shares her training videos on her social media.

The 18-year-old on Sunday, May 18, shared a video of her practicing a golf swing, with her 1.7M followers on her Instagram stories. She was training at the Panther National course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Kai opted for a purple shirt, black skirt, white visor, and matching shoes to hone her golf skills at the stunning course.

Image via @kaitrumpgolfer

Kai Trump had previously shared a snap of her golf bag at the course on her Instagram story. The black bag bore her name along with several clubs, and a bucket full of golf balls was overturned next to it.

She is ranked 514th in the AJGA rankings and has an average of 2.425 points to her name.

US President Donald Trump features in his granddaughter Kai Trump's recap post

Kai Trump (Source: Getty)

US President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, celebrated her 18th birthday a few days back.

The budding golfer bid farewell to "17" and celebrated the milestone occasion in her life with a post on Instagram. She posted a photo dump of iconic moments from the past year and her life up till now.

The carousel post was headlined by a picture of her standing on a balcony where she wore a beautiful black dress with white detailing. The rest of the pictures included her sitting in the Oval Office, one standing outside Trump Tower, attending her grandfather's rally, posing with her mother Vanessa Trump, going to the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, sporting the Miami University hat, pictures from her childhood, her 18th birthday cake and one standing next to her grandfather, US President Donald Trump.

She penned a heartfelt caption for the special birthday post, saying:

"17, you taught me a lot about life. 18, I hope you teach me a lot more."

2024 was a monumental year in the young golfer's life. She gave her verbal commitment to the University of Miami in August last year and thanked her grandfather, Donald Trump, for his "tremendous support" and for providing access to "great courses".

The promising player also attended the Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy vs Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka 'Showdown' in December. She even asked the players some "hard-hitting questions".

Her 2025 also began on a high note. Kai signed with TaylorMade in February. She was also seen at TGL events earlier this year, as well as playing in the Genesis Invitational Pro-Am with Rory McIlroy.

In May this year, she was featured in the photoshoot for Greyson Women's Essentials Collection and attended the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

