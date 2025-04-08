"Unbelievable" - Jordan Spieth lauded by 2-time Masters winner ahead of his outing at Augusta National

Jordan Spieth recently received words of appreciation from two-time Masters winner Ben Crenshaw. The veteran golfer was talking with Smylie Kaufman on The Smylie Show. The latest episode was shared by the podcast on its official YouTube channel.

Crenshaw is a Texan, and currently there are two prominent players from Texas scheduled to walk down Magnolia Lane. Scottie Scheffler and Spieth will both look to fight for the green jacket at The Masters Tournament from April 10. While talking about Spieth, Crenshaw could not help but praise his fellow Masters champion for his "short game" (~8:12):

"Jordan has an unbelievable touch, obviously, when he made all those putts. But to me, his short game, his chipping, is unbelievable. Yeah, and there's not a spot where he's not gunning for the hole. He can hit a lot of different shots."

Crenshaw won The Masters Tournament twice in 1984 and 1995. In 1984, he defeated Tom Watson by a two-stroke margin. 11 years later, he won his second green jacket by securing the victory with a one-shot margin over Davis Love III.

Jordan Spieth won the prestigious Masters Tournament in 2015, three years after stepping into the professional circuit. It was also his first major title (he now has three). Spieth completed his opening round with a score of 8-under 64, shooting nine birdies throughout. It was just one off the on-course record at Augusta.

In his second round, Jordan Spieth increased his lead to a five-shot margin after finishing a bogey-free round. Spieth shot 6-under 66 before stepping into the third round. The PGA Tour pro set a new record for the lowest score at The Masters after 54 holes with a 2-under 70. After the final round, Spieth finished with a total 18-under 270.

In 2016, he narrowly missed out on retaining the green jacket by a 3-stroke margin. Spieth tied for the second place in Augusta National leaderboard alongside Lee Westwood.

How far is Jordan Spieth from a career grand slam?

PGA: Valero Texas Open - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Jordan Spieth has won three major championships till date. He won the U.S. Open back in 2015, the same year he aced in Augusta National Golf Course.

In 2017, he won The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale Golf Club. In 2015, Spieth was competing at The PGA Championship in Valhalla Golf Club. The Texan lost to Jason Day by just three strokes, and ranked second on the leaderboard.

If Jordan Spieth wins the PGA Championship this year, he will achieve a career grand slam. On the other hand, Rory McIlroy needs one Masters win, and Phil Mickelson needs one U.S. Open victory to achieve this impressive feat.

