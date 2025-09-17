  • home icon
  • Golf
  • "Very scary if true" - Phil Mickelson reacts to Sen. Grassley’s FBI whistleblower claims over Charlie Kirk’s death

"Very scary if true" - Phil Mickelson reacts to Sen. Grassley’s FBI whistleblower claims over Charlie Kirk’s death

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Sep 17, 2025 03:00 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship - Source: Imagn
Phil Mickelson - Image Source: Imagn

Phil Mickelson has reacted to FBI whistleblower claims recently made by Senator Chuck Grassley about Charlie Kirk’s death. The LIV Golf player publicly condemned Kirk’s assassination on multiple occasions and has also expressed fear over Grassley’s statements.

Ad

On Tuesday, September 16, Derrick Evans shared a clip from a C-SPAN News segment on X. The clip was taken during a hearing with the FBI director Kash Patel, during which Senator Grassley spoke about an FBI whistleblower project called “Arctic Frost.”

According to Grassley, Arctic Frost was “much broader than an electoral matter” because it was allegedly used to target groups like Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA. He called the project a "vehicle" which "partisan FBI agents" use to achieve their ends.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Phil Mickelson quoted the video posted by Evans, writing,

“This is very scary if true 😳”
Ad

Phil Mickelson also recently condemned the shooting that took Charlie Kirk’s life. Following the tragic incident, he shared a tweet writing that he was “gutted” by the assassination.

“I never met Charlie Kirk but I am gutted by this atrocity,” Mickelson wrote.
“Open debate is healthy and essential. Free speech is a constitutional right. Violence for disagreeing with someone is sick, deranged, and creates a greater division that becomes harder to overcome,” he added.
Ad
Mickelson&rsquo;s tweet via X _ Image Source: X/@PhilMickelson
Mickelson’s tweet via X _ Image Source: X/@PhilMickelson

The 45-time PGA Tour winner posted several more tweets, urging his fans to refrain from using violence against someone they disagree with.

Ad

Mickelson revealed that he did not totally agree with Kirk’s ideologies, but argued that there are better ways to deal with dispute. He also added that having open dialogues without the threat of violence is a better way to handle disagreements.

“Well done” - Phil Mickelson applauds Utah Valley University for honoring Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk was fatally shot during a speaking engagement in his American Comeback Tour which kicked off at Utah Valley University. He was engaging with an audience member on the campus when the tragic incident occurred.

Ad

Following the incident, the university hung an American flag over the site where Kirk was shot. Fox News shared a video of the flag flying over the university campus, and Phil Mickelson quoted the video, writing,

“Well done Utah Valley U 👏🏼👏🏼”
Mickelson&rsquo;s tweet on X _ Image Source: X/@PhilMickelson
Mickelson’s tweet on X _ Image Source: X/@PhilMickelson

On September 15, a large crowd gathered at Huntington Beach to pay their respects to Kirk. Phil Mickelson also supported the act of solidarity by saying that the late political activist would’ve appreciated how everyone came out to “peacefully” share his message.

Ad

The six-time major champion applauded the attendees for using their words to debate and challenge each other rather than resorting to violence. He also tagged the gathering as “inspiring.”

Charlie Kirk was an American right-wing political activist, author, and media personality. He co-founded Turning Point USA, an organization that advocates for conservative politics.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sarah Rishama Madaki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications