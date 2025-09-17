"Very scary if true" - Phil Mickelson reacts to Sen. Grassley’s FBI whistleblower claims over Charlie Kirk’s death

Phil Mickelson has reacted to FBI whistleblower claims recently made by Senator Chuck Grassley about Charlie Kirk’s death. The LIV Golf player publicly condemned Kirk’s assassination on multiple occasions and has also expressed fear over Grassley’s statements.On Tuesday, September 16, Derrick Evans shared a clip from a C-SPAN News segment on X. The clip was taken during a hearing with the FBI director Kash Patel, during which Senator Grassley spoke about an FBI whistleblower project called “Arctic Frost.”According to Grassley, Arctic Frost was “much broader than an electoral matter” because it was allegedly used to target groups like Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA. He called the project a &quot;vehicle&quot; which &quot;partisan FBI agents&quot; use to achieve their ends.Phil Mickelson quoted the video posted by Evans, writing,“This is very scary if true 😳”Phil Mickelson also recently condemned the shooting that took Charlie Kirk’s life. Following the tragic incident, he shared a tweet writing that he was “gutted” by the assassination.“I never met Charlie Kirk but I am gutted by this atrocity,” Mickelson wrote.“Open debate is healthy and essential. Free speech is a constitutional right. Violence for disagreeing with someone is sick, deranged, and creates a greater division that becomes harder to overcome,” he added.Mickelson’s tweet via X _ Image Source: X/@PhilMickelsonThe 45-time PGA Tour winner posted several more tweets, urging his fans to refrain from using violence against someone they disagree with.Mickelson revealed that he did not totally agree with Kirk’s ideologies, but argued that there are better ways to deal with dispute. He also added that having open dialogues without the threat of violence is a better way to handle disagreements.“Well done” - Phil Mickelson applauds Utah Valley University for honoring Charlie KirkCharlie Kirk was fatally shot during a speaking engagement in his American Comeback Tour which kicked off at Utah Valley University. He was engaging with an audience member on the campus when the tragic incident occurred.Following the incident, the university hung an American flag over the site where Kirk was shot. Fox News shared a video of the flag flying over the university campus, and Phil Mickelson quoted the video, writing,“Well done Utah Valley U 👏🏼👏🏼”Mickelson’s tweet on X _ Image Source: X/@PhilMickelsonOn September 15, a large crowd gathered at Huntington Beach to pay their respects to Kirk. Phil Mickelson also supported the act of solidarity by saying that the late political activist would’ve appreciated how everyone came out to “peacefully” share his message.The six-time major champion applauded the attendees for using their words to debate and challenge each other rather than resorting to violence. He also tagged the gathering as “inspiring.”Charlie Kirk was an American right-wing political activist, author, and media personality. He co-founded Turning Point USA, an organization that advocates for conservative politics.