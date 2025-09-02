Viktor Hovland jokingly reveals the ‘language’ he spoke with Ludvig Åberg at Ryder Cup

Viktor Hovland is set to represent Team Europe in the upcoming Ryder Cup at Bethpage, making his third consecutive appearance in the competition. Ahead of the tournament, he joked about the language he spoke with Ludvig Aberg during the last Ryder Cup in 2023.During an interview on Golf Channel, NBC Sports Reporter Cara Banks asked Hovland to share the language he spoke with Aberg during the 2023 tournament. She pointed out that Hovland is Norwegian and Aberg is Swedish and was curious to know how the two communicated when they were paired up.&quot;...Can you just tell our audience what language yout two do communicate in when you're paired up together on the golf course?&quot; Banks asked. Viktor Hovland jokingly replied,“Mandarin.”Cara Banks found the interaction hilarious and reposted it on her Instagram story, writing,“Lols.”Still taken from Cara Banks’ Instagram Story _ Image Source: Instagram/@carabanksgcViktor Hovland was paired with Ludvig Aberg during the Saturday foursomes session in the 2023 Ryder Cup. The duo defeated Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka 9, 7, and set the record for the largest winning margin in an 18-hole Ryder Cup match.That same year, Hovland defeated Collin Morikawa during his Sunday singles match at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. He helped Team Europe secure the victory, winning the 2023 Ryder Cup at 16.5 – 11.5.Viktor Hovland first played in the Ryder Cup in 2021. He tied in his Sunday Singles match against Collin Morikawa, however, Team Europe lost the title that year to Team US, 19, 9. This marked the largest margin of victory in a Ryder Cup since 1967.The 2025 Ryder Cup is slated to be held from Friday, September 26 to Sunday, September 28. The tournament will be held at Bethpage State Park in New York, and Keegan Bradley will captain Team US, while Luke Donald, Team Europe.“It’s Unbelievable”: Viktor Hovland speaks on being picked for the Ryder Cup European teamViktor Hovland was Luke Donald’s fourth pick for the European Ryder Cup team this year. During a press conference at Bethpage Black Course, Hovland was asked to share what being picked again means to him and he said:“It's unbelievable. It feels awesome to be here with you guys and I can feel my palms are getting really sweaty, and I'm super excited to get going and seeing everyone.”The seven-time PGA Tour winner spoke about his performance in the 2023 Ryder Cup, when he teamed up with Ludvig Aberg to beat Scheffler and Koepka. He recalled that his emotions at the time were “hard to describe.”Viktor Hovland shared that being part of the Ryder Cup is special to him because he misses the “team aspect of golf.” He further stated that getting to represent other players and fans makes him feel like he’s part of something “a lot bigger” than himself.