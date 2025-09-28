  • home icon
  "Was a dream to dive into the Ryder Cup" - Amanda Balionis sums up weekend before 'jumping' back to NFL duties

"Was a dream to dive into the Ryder Cup" - Amanda Balionis sums up weekend before 'jumping' back to NFL duties

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Sep 28, 2025 02:22 GMT
Amanda Balionis via Instagram _ Image Source: Instagaram/@balionis
Amanda Balionis via Instagram _ Image Source: Instagaram/@balionis

The 2025 Ryder Cup is underway and Amanda Balionis was one of the thousands of golf fans who graced the stands of Bethpage Black to watch the tournament. The day before the grand finale, she shared a recap of her time in New York, saying that it was a “dream” to witness the event.

The post Balionis shared was a video compilation of key memories she made at Bethpage Black. At the start of the video, she was captured posing in front of the 2025 Ryder Cup logo while wearing an animal print two-piece outfit. She also shared videos from interviews and clips from the tournament.

She wrote in the caption:

“A reminder that you can really do more in a New York minute than anywhere else ✨. It was a dream to dive into the @therydercup and all the incredible activations before jumping back into the NFL this weekend.”
Amanda Balionis expressed appreciation for all the opportunities and “amazing friendships” the game of golf has given her. She also urged her followers to remember that they don't have to be great at golf to let it enrich their lives.

Shortly after sharing the video, the CBS reporter reacted to a post Golf on CBS made about the unruly crowd at the Ryder Cup. In the post, a golf insider wrote that spectators at the event were being warned to mind their manners using a “spectator etiquette” sign. However, each time the sign came up, the crowd reacted by booing it.

Amanda Balionis found the post hilarious and reacted with a single emoji:

Still via Balionis' Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@balionis
Still via Balionis’ Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@balionis

Balionis took a break from reporting golf following the conclusion of the regular golf season. She shifted her attention to reporting for the NFL and was recently at the Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans game.

The CBS reporter has left New York and will not attend the final match of the Ryder Cup on Sunday. However, she will be at the Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans game on Sunday.

Amanda Balionis promotes premium whiskey brand at the Ryder Cup

Amanda Balionis was not on on-course commentary duties at the Ryder Cup, however, she still took part in some exciting functions. Besides activations, she also promoted the Elijah Craig brand during the event.

The 39-year-old reporter posted a video of herself walking into an Elijah Craig speakeasy at Bethpage Black, saying that she didn't attend the Ryder Cup for work but as a fan. She entered the bar, asked for a cocktail and called it the “perfect golf fan drink.”

She wrote in the caption:

“Love working in golf… but enjoying the day as a fan? Well, that was elite too 😂 if you're at the Ryder Cup this weekend make sure to swing by the @elijacraig Speakeasy on course! It's never a bad time for a Mulligan #ad #21+”
Image via Balionis' Instagram feed _ Source: Instagram/@balionis
Image via Balionis’ Instagram feed _ Source: Instagram/@balionis

A few weeks ahead of the Ryder Cup, Balionis similarly promoted Elijah Craig. She shared a video of herself unboxing a limited edition bottle of bourbon the brand made in honor of the Ryder Cup and gushed over the details of the bottle's design.

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Edited by Sarah Rishama Madaki
