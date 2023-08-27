WATCH: Adorable moment as Keegan Bradley shares a warm hug with his son mid-round at TOUR Championship

Keegan Bradley is currently playing in the TOUR Championship. Despite having a forgettable fourth round at the East Lake Golf Course, he found some time to create some wholesome moments.

The PGA Tour shared a video in which Bradley went under the side ropes in the mid-rounds to give a warm hug to his son.

You can watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Keegan Bradley had a blistering start to his TOUR Championship campaign. In his opening round, he shot a bogey-less 7 under 63, with seven birdies. He followed with a 3 under 67 in the second round on Friday, which included four birdies and a bogey.

However, his game dipped as the weekend's play started. In the third round on Saturday, he shot a par 70 after carding four birdies and four bogeys. In the ongoing fourth round, he has sunk just one birdie and had five bogeys in his scorecard in the seventeen holes.

The 37-year-old American has drastically slipped on the leaderboard and is currently tied for thirteenth with Sepp Straka and Russell Henley at T13.

How much has Keegan Bradley earned in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season?

Having played in 22 PGA Tour tournaments so far, excluding the Tour Championship, the Woodstock-born golfer has missed the cuts just five times. He has won two events, the ZOZO Championship and the Travelers Championship.

In total in the 2022-23 season alone, Keegan Bradley has earned $8,897,330 as on-course money, out of which $3.6 million came after winning the TPC River Highlands event.

Overall, he has finished five times in the top 10, which includes his two victories and a runner-up finish at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Following are the leaderboard standings and the earnings of Keegan Bradley in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season:

Sanderson Farms Championship - T5 ($280,943)

ZOZO Championship - 1 ($1,980,000)

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina - T2 ($119,280)

Sentry Tournament of Champions - 3 ($205,000)

Sony Open in Hawaii - Missed the Cut

Farmers Insurance Open - 2 ($948,300)

WM Phoenix Open - T20 ($245,000

Genesis Invitational - Missed the Cut

Arnold Palmer Invitational - T10 ($485,000)

The PLAYERS Championship - Missed the Cut

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play - T28 ($166,000)

Masters Tournament - T23 ($187,200)

RBC Heritage -T48 ($53,400)

Wells Fargo Championship - T35 ($99,600)

The PGA Championship -T29 ($90,136)

The Memorial Tournament - T30 ($117,250)

U.S. Open - Missed the Cut

Travelers Championship - 1 ($3,600,000)

Rocket Mortgage Classic - T21 ($99,586.67)

The Open Championship - Missed the Cut

FedEx St. Jude Championship - T43 ($64,133)

BMW Championship - T29 ($156,500)

Keegan Bradley has had 329 starts on the PGA Tour so far. He has made the cut in 250 tournaments, winning six events. In his career on the Tour, the American has garnered a total on-course earnings of $40,429,538.