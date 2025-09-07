Watch: Bryson DeChambeau surprises Team USA ahead of the final day at the Walker Cup

Bryson DeChambeau recently met the American squad of the 2025 Walker Cup. The LIV golfer's appearance at the golf venue in Pebble Beach, California, surprised the US Team.On Saturday, Team Great Britain &amp; Ireland showcased extraordinary form and secured the victory in three out of four foursomes. After lunch, the Americans secured victories in five of the eight singles matches and halved one match. In the latter part of Saturday afternoon, Bryson DeChambeau casually made his way across the greens to the US squad.On Sunday, September 7, the golfer was spotted in the locker room of the American team. The two-time US Open champ was greeting golfers from the Nathan Smith-led squad. Watch the clip of Bryson DeChambeau in the US locker room shared by USGA on X (previously Twitter):&quot;Bryson DeChambeau surprised the USA Walker Cup Team... Fired up for the final day at Cypress 🇺🇸&quot;The Walker Cup is a two-day competitive event that involves a blend of foursomes (alternate shot) and singles. On Saturday, there are four foursomes in the morning and eight singles in the afternoon. On Sunday, golfers compete over four foursomes (morning) and ten singles (afternoon). To retain their title in the 50th edition of the Walker Cup, Team USA needs to secure 13 out of 26 points.Bryson DeChambeau has competed in one edition of the Walker Cup so far. In 2015, he was chosen to represent Team USA at Royal Lytham &amp; St. Annes Golf Club. On Saturday afternoon, he played a singles match against Ashley Chesters of Team Great Britain &amp; Ireland. DeChambeau ended up halving that contest.On Sunday morning, Bryson DeChambeau was paired with Robby Shelton in a foursomes match. The duo ended up losing the alternate shot match 2 &amp; 3 against Jack Hume and Gavin Moynihan of Team Great Britain &amp; Ireland. In the afternoon singles, DeChambeau lost his singles match 5 &amp; 6 against Moynihan. The 45th edition of the Walker Cup saw the Spider Miller-led US squad lose the competition 9½ - 16½ to Team GB&amp;I.Team USA shares their thoughts after the surprising visit from Bryson DeChambeau amidst Walker Cup tensionWith the two-time major champion visiting the American squad twice during their Walker Cup journey, the golfers were overjoyed. Smith, while talking about his experience of meeting with DeChambeau, admitted that it was special. The Team US Walker Cup captain also commented on Bryson DeChambeau's stature (quoted by Golf Digest):&quot;That was pretty special. I'd say my first thought is, I hadn't seen him in years, and he's gotten a lot bigger.&quot;After Saturday, Preston Stout talked about his meeting with The Scientist. In his statement, the 2025 Northeast Amateur Champion also wished DeChambeau the best for this year's Ryder Cup. Stout said:&quot;He just walked in. Definitely wasn't expecting that. That was kind of cool. He gave us a little pep talk, which was pretty sweet... Hopefully this gives him a little motivation and fires him up for the Ryder Cup in a few weeks.&quot;Apart from his motivating gestures in the US locker room on Sunday, DeChambeau spent some time on the course watching the Walker Cup on Saturday. Yesterday, after making his way into the course beneath the ropes, DeChambeau shook hands with Smith and hugged Stewart Hagestad. The Northern California native was also spotted celebrating alongside the American squad after Jase Summy secured a 1-up victory in the singles.