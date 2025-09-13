WATCH: Charley Hull thrills fans with stunning chip-in eagle at Kroger Queen City Championship

Charley Hull is competing in the ongoing Kroger Queen City Championship at TPC River’s Bend, and is already in contention for the title. During her second round, she delivered a sensational eagle that drew loud applause from spectators.Hull’s second shot on TPC River’s Bend’s par-5 11th hole took the ball to the rough, just outside the green. In a video shared on X by the LPGA Tour, the Kettering native can be seen steadying herself before using a chip-in to get the ball out of the rough and onto the green.The ball rolled steadily and landed in the hole, marking an eagle for the two-time LPGA Tour winner. The incredible shot was met with loud applause and cheering from fans, and Charley Hull can be seen acknowledging the crowd as she walked over to pick the ball up.Watch the video of the sensational shot here:Charley Hull’s eagle chip-in on the 11th propelled her to tie for third place. By the end of the round, she had landed at T2, tied with World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul and one-time LET winner Olivia Cowan.Hull carded 68 on day one at the Kroger Queen City Championship. She had an even better round on day two, shooting six birdies, one bogey, and an eagle across 18 holes to card a solid 65.The four-time LET winner has had a great season but is still chasing her first win of the year. She came close to dominating at the AIG Women’s Open, but fell short of the title by two strokes after being defeated by Miyu Yamashita.“Pain is only a bl**dy weakness of the mind” - Charley Hull speaks on returning to the course after injuryCharley Hull’s appearance at the Kroger Queen City Championship marks her second tournament since she sustained an ankle injury in early August. She was forced to wear a moon boot and had to stay off the course for about three weeks while she recovered.During a press conference at TPC River’s Bend, Hull revealed that she’s still in some pain, but is determined to play through it. A reporter asked her if it still physically hurts whenever she swings a golf club, and she said:“Yeah, today it hurt. It's just a lot of golf last week and then straight into this week. But pain is only a bl**dy weakness of the mind, so I'll be all right.”The 29-year-old golfer noted that she has suffered other unfortunate injuries that have threatened her game this year. She recalled fainting at the Evian Championship in July, which caused her to withdraw from the tournament. She also revealed that she tore a muscle in her back while lifting a box, and has some cysts growing in her spine.Charley Hull acknowledged that the mishaps have come at the wrong time when she’s “playing well.” However, she’s still determined to play her best. She also intends to engage in “loads and loads of physio and rehab stuff” to help with her recovery.