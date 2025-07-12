WATCH: Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry nails perfect approach shot at American Century Championship

The 2025 American Century Championship has kicked off at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, and the star-studded field is competing for a share of the $750,000 prize money. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is now one of the top contenders for the title.
During his first round at Edgewood Tahoe, Curry hit a great approach shot that took the ball into the air, after which it landed a few feet away from the hole. As soon as the basketball star sent the ball flying, he could be heard saying:
“Be right, be right!.”
Watch the video here:
Stephen Curry fired one birdie and three bogeys on the front nine. On the back nine, he had three birdies and two bogeys, scoring a total of 21 points at the end of the day. He is tied for third place with soccer commentator Taylor Twellman.
Meanwhile, NHL star Joe Pavelski has taken an early lead, while former pro basketball player Vinny Del Negro is in second place on the provisional leaderboard.
Ahead of the celebrity tournament, Curry, who is a keen golfer, shared a video on Instagram giving fans an inside look at his practice round at Edgewood Tahoe. He was also captured laughing and joking around with social media golf personality Roger Steele on the course. At the end of the video, he said:
“Day 1 in Tahoe, beautiful vibes, beautiful warm ups. Day two tomorrow, one more warm up, then we’re gonna get it done.”
Stephen Curry did not compete in the American Century Championship last year. However, he won the tournament in 2023 after scoring 75 points. Former pro tennis player and 2020 American Century Championship winner Mardy Fish placed second, while Joe Pavelski placed third.
After Stephen Curry won the celebrity tournament two years ago, he said the victory was particularly special because he doesn’t play golf for a living. He also said he was finally happy to show some “hardware” in the tournament after competing in it for almost a decade.
Stephen Curry’s scorecard from the 2025 American Century Championship, Round 1
Here’s a look at Stephen Curry’s scorecard from his first round at the 2025 American Century Championship:
Round 1
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 3 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 4 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 5 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 6 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 7 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 12 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 13 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 15 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 16 (par 5) - 6
- Hole 17 (par 3) - 4
- Hole 18 (par 5) - 4