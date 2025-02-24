Mardy Fish calls Roger Federer 'super rude' in playful fan exchange as he recalls Swiss' domination in Halle 2004 final

Former tennis player Mardy Fish recently recalled his tough defeat at the hands of tennis legend Roger Federer at the 2004 Halle Open. The American playfully called the Swiss "rude" for asserting his dominance from the outset.

Federer is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, with 20 Grand Slam titles and 103 tour-level titles to his name. The 43-year-old recently became a topic of discussion when Mardy Fish reminisced about their summit clash at the 2004 Halle Open.

The first set was indeed a cakewalk for the 20-time Grand Slam champion, as he won it without dropping a game. Though Fish put up some fight in the second set, it wasn’t enough to overcome the Swiss, ultimately losing 0-6, 3-6. With that, Federer comfortably defended the title in Germany, marking his 16th tour-level triumph.

A user on X recently put forth a question:

"Has a celebrity ever been rude to you??" they asked.

Fish, being sarcastic in his response, shared how the Swiss maestro made things tough for him in Halle by winning the first nine games of the summit clash.

"OMG Yes! This one time, Roger Federer won the first 9 games of our Final in Halle Germany. Super rude!" He wrote.

Check out his response below:

When Mardy Fish lauded Roger Federer as the "Most humble athlete of all time"

Roger Federer at 2024 Shanghai Masters - Image Source: Getty

A video featuring Roger Federer as a guest on “The Daily Show” resurfaced on X last year. During the interview, the Swiss recalled being denied entry at Wimbledon as he lacked a membership card.

Despite explaining he was a player, the security guard repeatedly told him he needed to be a member, making it difficult for him to find the correct entrance.

“So I'm like no, I don't have a membership card but I am a member, I'm just wondering where I can get in, and she's (security guard) like 'yeah, you have to be a member', so I'm like 'okay this is gonna be difficult here," he said (at 1:51).

"So I tell her ‘normally when I'm here. I'm playing, and there are loads of people so I come in in a different way and now it's the first time I'm here while the tournament is on. So I'm just asking you again where can I get in'? She's like,'well, other side but you have to be a member',”he added.

Unable to find a way in, Federer humorously told the security personnel that he was an eight-time Wimbledon champion. When that didn’t work, he encountered a fan requesting a selfie at another gate, where a guard finally allowed him entry.

Mardy Fish later reacted to the clip and called the former World No.1 the most humble athlete of all time.

“Most humble athlete of all time,” Fish commented.

Fish faced Federer nine times on tour, with the Swiss dominating most of their encounters, winning eight of them.

