"Badman": Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry beams with pride as Warriors superstar flaunts his many talents beyond basketball

Steph Curry is competing at the American Century Championship (ACC), a celebrity golf tournament held at Lake Tahoe. On Friday, the NBA superstar shared clips of his preparation, which included shooting basketballs and throwing footballs. Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, and the fans were impressed by his versatility.

The “Ayesha’s Home Kitchen” host expressed her admiration for her husband via an Instagram story and wrote on Friday:

“Badman ah golf”

Ayesha Curry raving about her husband's well-rounded skills. [photo: @ayeshacurry/IG]

In the clip, ACC organizers put up a makeshift basketball court for competitors to show their stuff. Steph Curry, the NBA’s greatest shooter, wowed the crowd with his accuracy. Curry joins other former basketball players such as Ray Allen, Vince Carter, Charles Barkley, Grant Hill and his father, Dell Curry, in the golfing tournament.

Former and current NFL stars were also well-represented, making football part of the preparation. Curry did his part by throwing passes to fans. Mong football stars who appeared in the ACC were Josh Allen, Travis Kelce, Aaron Rodgers, George Kittle, Jerry Rice and many others.

Steph Curry looked a natural regardless of what he did at Lake Tahoe. Ayesha Curry could not help but be impressed by her husband’s multiple talents.

Steph Curry “super happy” to return to Lake Tahoe and compete in the ACC

Steph Curry pulled off a stunning win in the 2023 American Century Championship. He finished the tournament with 75 points, two ahead of former American tennis sensation Mardy Fish. Former hockey star Joel Pavelski came in third with 66.

The 2024 Olympics in Paris prevented Curry from defending his title. The Golden State Warriors point guard spent his summer helping Team USA to a gold medal.

Without international basketball commitment this year, Curry returns for more glory in the ACC. He had this to say in an interview with NBC Sports following his appearance in the tournament he has participated in for 11 years:

"Just super happy to be up here again after taking the year off for good reason. [My] game feels good, but you can't win it on Friday. You just kind of have to pace yourself. So that's where I'm at."

Curry’s excitement seeped through his preparations, showing boundless energy while shooting basketballs and throwing footballs. He was third behind Pavelski after Day 1 of the ACC.

