WATCH: LIV Golf’s Kevin Na shoots marshmallows into teammate Danny Lee’s mouth

As LIV golfers get set to tee off at this week's Houston event, IronHeads players Kevin Na and Danny Lee enjoyed a practice session ahead of the tournament. Na practised golf swings by hitting marshmallows instead of golf balls inside their locker room.

He shot the marshmallows into the mouth of fellow LIV golfer Danny Lee. The LIV Golf League shared a video of the golfers on its Instagram account with the caption saying:

"The only way to eat marshmallows."

Trending

LIV golfers have been on a break for a while. They have not played in any Saudi Circuit tournaments since the Singapore event held in the first week of May.

During their break, several LIV golfers took time away from the course to spend with their families. While Brooks Koepka enjoyed a vacation with his wife Jena Sims, Dustin Johnson watched an NHL game with his wife. Meanwhile, Sergio Garcia enjoyed the Justin Timberlake concert accompanied by his wife Angela.

LIV golfers will now play at the 2024 LIV Golf Houston which will start on June 7 and have its finale on Sunday, June 9, at the Golf Club of Houston in Texas.

LIV golfer Sergio Garcia reacts to Kevin Na and Danny Lee's hilarious practice session

After the video of Kevin Na hitting marshmallows into Danny Lee's mouth was shared on Instagram, Sergio Garcia quickly jumped in in the comments section. He challenged them to play with different foods instead of just marshmallows.

"Angela and I challenge you this weekend. Should we go through varying foods?"

The official account of the IronHeads team replied to Garcia's comment with a wide-eyes-looking emoji.

Sergio Garcia's comment (Image via Instagram/@livgolf_league)

Danny Lee and Kevin Na both play for the IronHeads of LIV Golf. Na has played in seven tournaments this year and currently sits at number 20 on the season's standings. Meanwhile, Lee holds the 38th position.

Kevin Na has been playing well this season, with two top-10 finishes. He secured sixth place at the Hong Kong event and seventh at the Singapore event.

On the other hand, Danny Lee has only one top-10 finish this season as of yet, settling in ninth place at the LIV Golf Adelaide event. The two will tee off at the Houston tournament on Friday.