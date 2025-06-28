WATCH: Local hero Tony Finau announces Utah Mammoth’s first NHL draft pick

Six-time PGA Tour winner Tony Finau made a surprise appearance at a function that wasn’t golf-related. He was given the honor of announcing the first pick for his hometown’s NHL team, the Utah Mammoth, and the fourth overall pick in the draft.

Finau has been playing professional golf since 2007. With one Korn Ferry Tour win, he has yet to secure his first major championship victory. He is a Utah native and was born in Salt Lake City.

On Friday, June 27, the 35-year-old golfer announced Caleb Desnoyers from the Moncton Wildcats as the Utah Mammoth’s newest member. Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Tony Finau was set to compete in the ongoing Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club. However, shortly before the tournament, he released an announcement saying that he had to withdraw from the competition because he needed to rest and recover from his busy schedule.

The Salt Lake City-native further said that he will not return to the tour until the Open Championship, which is the fourth and final major tournament of the year. So far, his best result from a major championship is a third-place finish in the 2024 US Open and the 2019 Open Championship.

A look at Tony Finau’s performance on the PGA Tour this season

Tony Finau has made 16 PGA Tour starts this year but has yet to claim his first win of the season. He has also not won an event on the PGA Tour since he secured his sixth tour title at the 2023 Mexico Open, where he dominated by a margin of three strokes.

Finau has missed the cut in four tournaments this season, including the Masters Tournament, which was held at Augusta National Golf Club. The six-time PGA Tour winner has had five top-20 finishes, and his best performance is a T5 finish from the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines. Before that, he tied for 13th in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Last week, Tony Finau teed off in the 2025 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. He made the cut in the tournament, but finished tied for 66th place after scoring 11-over 291.

Here’s a breakdown of Tony Finau’s results from the PGA Tour this season (via PGA Tour):

The Sentry: T15, 271 (-21)

The American Express: Missed Cut, 209 (-7)

Farmers Insurance Open: Missed Cut, 149 (+5)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T13, 276 (-12)

The Genesis Invitational: T5, 280 (-8)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: T36, 291 (+3)

The Players Championship: Missed Cut, 152 (+8)

Texas Children's Houston Open: T32 , 272 (-8)

Valero Texas Open: T56, 293 (+5)

Masters Tournament: Missed Cut, 148 (+4)

RBC Heritage: T38, 278 (-6)

Truist Championship: T15, 272 (-8)

PGA Championship: T19, 282 (-2)

The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday: T31, 293 (+5)

U.S. Open: T38, 291 (+11)

Travelers Championship: T66 , 291 (+11)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More