Watch: Patty Tavatanakit gets emotional after hitting the victory shot at Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Patty Tavatanakit's victory at the 2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International was a truly dominant one, as she defended her lead and won by an impressive seven strokes. Taking home a cash prize of $750,000, Tavatanakit finished with a final round of 65.
The victory was an emotional one for Patty Tavatanakit, who took her first win in almost three years. Her last win was at the 2021 ANA Inspiration Championship. Tavatanakit's celebration began as soon as she finished the 18th hole. With such a large margin of victory, she knew she had clinched the title.
Patty Tavatanakit could not contain her tears on finishing the event, as the crowd cheered her on after a fantastic weekend. She was congratulated by her teammates and caddie as well.
Tavatanakit expressed her joy after winning the event at Riyadh Golf Club. She said via Golf Monthly:
"It's been a long time since I've played this good, but it's very emotional - I'm very emotional right now at how I overcame that. I just want to thank my team, the coaches and the trainers back home - I really appreciate them. Thanks to Jason for sticking around this long."
Esther Henseleit finished in second place, while Charlie Hull and Minami Katsu finished in joint third.
Leaderboard for 2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International ft. winner Patty Tavatanakit
Patty Tavatanakit shot a score of 66-70-69-65 to finish 18 under par at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International. Following is the full leaderboard for the tournament:
- 1- Patty Tavatanakit
- 2- Esther Henseleit
- T3- Minami Katsu
- T3- Charley Hull
- 5- Chanettee Wannasaen
- 6- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- 7- Alice Hewson
- 7- So Mi Lee
- 7- Yuka Saso
- T10- Ashleigh Buhai
- T10- Carlota Ciganda
- 12- Alexandra Forsterling
- 12- Georgia Hall
- T14- Pornanong Phatlum
- T14- Stephanie Kyriacou
- T14- Lucy Li
- T14- Alessandra Fanali
- T18- Yu Liu
- T18- Paula Reto
- T18- Alexa Pano
- T18- Manon De Roey
- T18- Amy Yang
- 23- Chiara Noja
- 23- Moriya Jutanugarn
- 23- Nicole Broch Estrup
- 23- Minbyeol Kim
- 23- Peiyun Chien
- 23- Olivia Cowan
- T29- Celine Borge
- T29- Linn Grant
- T29- Aline Krauter
- T29- Albane Valenzuela
- T29- Jae Hee Kim
- T29- Leona Maguire
- T35- Jeong Mee Hwang
- T35- Anne Van Dam
- T35- Mao Saigo
- T35- Cara Gainer
- T35- Caroline Hedwall
- T35- Johanna Gustavsson
- T35- Yujin Sung
- T42- Lexi Thompson
- T42- Morgane Metraux
- T42- Bailey Tardy
- T42- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- T42- Sarah Schober
- T42- Yuna Nishimura
- T42- Ayaka Furue
- T42- Kirsten Rudgeley
- T50- Pia Babnik
- T50- Grace Kim
- T50- Celine Herbin
- T53- Lindy Duncan
- T54- Maha Haddioui
- T55- Emma Grechi
- T55- Ursula Wikstrom
- T57- Sara Kouskova
- T57- Lisa Pettersson
- T59- Nataliya Guseva
- T60- Jiyai Shin
- T60- Jana Melichova
- T62- Jung Min Hong
- T62- Minsun Kim
- T64- Trichat Cheenglab
- T64- Emma Spitz
The Ladies European Tour now moves on to the Lalla Meryem Cup, which will be held at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Blue Course from February 22 to 24.