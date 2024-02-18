Watch: Patty Tavatanakit gets emotional after hitting the victory shot at Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Patty Tavatanakit's victory at the 2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International was a truly dominant one, as she defended her lead and won by an impressive seven strokes. Taking home a cash prize of $750,000, Tavatanakit finished with a final round of 65.

The victory was an emotional one for Patty Tavatanakit, who took her first win in almost three years. Her last win was at the 2021 ANA Inspiration Championship. Tavatanakit's celebration began as soon as she finished the 18th hole. With such a large margin of victory, she knew she had clinched the title.

Patty Tavatanakit could not contain her tears on finishing the event, as the crowd cheered her on after a fantastic weekend. She was congratulated by her teammates and caddie as well.

Tavatanakit expressed her joy after winning the event at Riyadh Golf Club. She said via Golf Monthly:

"It's been a long time since I've played this good, but it's very emotional - I'm very emotional right now at how I overcame that. I just want to thank my team, the coaches and the trainers back home - I really appreciate them. Thanks to Jason for sticking around this long."

Esther Henseleit finished in second place, while Charlie Hull and Minami Katsu finished in joint third.

Leaderboard for 2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International ft. winner Patty Tavatanakit

Patty Tavatanakit shot a score of 66-70-69-65 to finish 18 under par at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International. Following is the full leaderboard for the tournament:

1- Patty Tavatanakit

2- Esther Henseleit

T3- Minami Katsu

T3- Charley Hull

5- Chanettee Wannasaen

6- Emily Kristine Pedersen

7- Alice Hewson

7- So Mi Lee

7- Yuka Saso

T10- Ashleigh Buhai

T10- Carlota Ciganda

12- Alexandra Forsterling

12- Georgia Hall

T14- Pornanong Phatlum

T14- Stephanie Kyriacou

T14- Lucy Li

T14- Alessandra Fanali

T18- Yu Liu

T18- Paula Reto

T18- Alexa Pano

T18- Manon De Roey

T18- Amy Yang

23- Chiara Noja

23- Moriya Jutanugarn

23- Nicole Broch Estrup

23- Minbyeol Kim

23- Peiyun Chien

23- Olivia Cowan

T29- Celine Borge

T29- Linn Grant

T29- Aline Krauter

T29- Albane Valenzuela

T29- Jae Hee Kim

T29- Leona Maguire

T35- Jeong Mee Hwang

T35- Anne Van Dam

T35- Mao Saigo

T35- Cara Gainer

T35- Caroline Hedwall

T35- Johanna Gustavsson

T35- Yujin Sung

T42- Lexi Thompson

T42- Morgane Metraux

T42- Bailey Tardy

T42- Pajaree Anannarukarn

T42- Sarah Schober

T42- Yuna Nishimura

T42- Ayaka Furue

T42- Kirsten Rudgeley

T50- Pia Babnik

T50- Grace Kim

T50- Celine Herbin

T53- Lindy Duncan

T54- Maha Haddioui

T55- Emma Grechi

T55- Ursula Wikstrom

T57- Sara Kouskova

T57- Lisa Pettersson

T59- Nataliya Guseva

T60- Jiyai Shin

T60- Jana Melichova

T62- Jung Min Hong

T62- Minsun Kim

T64- Trichat Cheenglab

T64- Emma Spitz

The Ladies European Tour now moves on to the Lalla Meryem Cup, which will be held at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Blue Course from February 22 to 24.