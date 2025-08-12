WATCH: Rory McIlroy returns to the range ahead of BMW Championship after skipping Memphis

Career Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy is warming up to get back on the field after skipping the first playoff event at TPC Southwind, Memphis. He was spotted practicing his game at the range ahead of the 2025 BMW Championship, the second post-season playoff event.The Northern Irish golfer donned a white hat, white shirt, and beige shorts to warm up on the course on Monday. He showed off an impressive swing during the practice round, firing a 5-wood from 275 yards out and landing it near the target.Watch the video here:After a phenomenal regular season, Rory McIlroy landed at No. 2 on the FedExCup playoffs and eligibility points list. His decision to skip the FedEx St. Jude Championship did not affect his position in the standings. As things stand, he is still on his way to making it to East Lake for the final playoff event in the postseason lineup.The 2025 BMW Championship is slated to kick off on Thursday, August 14, at Caves Valley Golf Club. The top 50 golfers in the FedEx standings will tee off in the tournament, battling for a spot in the top 30, who will then proceed to the Tour Championship at East Lake for the final showdown.How many PGA Tour events did Rory McIlroy win in the regular season?Rory McIlroy wins the 2025 Masters Tournament - Image Source: ImagnThe 2025 golf season was an unforgettable year for Rory McIlroy. It was the year he ended his 11-year majorless drought and became a Career Grand Slam winner.The 29-time PGA Tour winner made 14 starts in the regular season and won three events. His first victory was at his first event of the year, the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links.McIlroy fired rounds of 66-70-65-66 in the tournament and won by two strokes ahead of Shane Lowry. The victory marked his first time winning the event and his 27th PGA Tour win.Next, Rory McIlroy tied for 17th in the Genesis Invitational and 15th in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He then clinched his second title of the season at the prestigious Players Championship, winning the tournament for the second time since 2019.McIlroy’s victory at TPC Sawgrass came after he scored 12-under 276 across 72 holes at TPC Sawgrass. He headed into a three-hole aggregate playoff against J.J. Spaun and defeated the 2025 US Open champion to clinch the title.The highlight of Rory McIlroy’s year was arguably his victory at the Masters Tournament, the first major championship of the season. He scored 11-under 277 in the tournament and tied with Justin Rose for the lead.Unrelenting, McIlroy headed into a playoff against Rose and clinched the title with a birdie on the first extra hole.Overall, the five-time major champion had eight top-10 results this season. He made the cut in 13 events and missed the cut in one.