WATCH: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, & other big name golfers arrive for The Players Championship 2025

The Players Championship is all set to take place at the Players Stadium Course this week. The tournament will see a star-studded line-up teeing off on Thursday.

PGA Tour recently took to X to announce the arrival of participating golfers for the event and titled it :

"The stars have arrived @THEPLAYERS 🤩"

The Players Championship will see the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas, etc., competing this week.

Scheffler will arrive at TPC Sawgrass as the defending champion. After an extraordinary 2024 season, the ace golfer was forced to miss out on a bunch of early tournaments this year after a freak hand injury. He made his return to competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

However, after his comeback, the World No. 1 is yet to produce an exceptional performance. He will be looking to retain his title at the Players Championship this year.

Who is the favorite to win the Players Championship 2025 according to the odds?

Scottie Scheffler (Source: Imagn)

The Players Championship 2025 will commence on March 13th, 2025. With a $25M prize purse on the line, the tournament will see a loaded 144-player field this week.

Unsurprisingly, the odds have favored defending champion Scottie Scheffler to win the tournament. Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Aberg are, however, not far behind the World No. 1.

Here are the odds and bets for the prestigious tournament as per FanDuel Sportsbook:

Scottie Scheffler: 9/2

Rory McIlroy: 7-1

Ludvig Åberg: 14-1

Collin Morikawa: 16-1

Xander Schauffele: 18-1

Justin Thomas: 18-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 22-1

Patrick Cantlay: 22-1

Sungjae Im: 29-1

Russell Henley: 29-1

Shane Lowry: 29-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 29-1

Sam Burns: 33-1

Sungjae Im: 37-1

Sepp Straka: 41-1

Will Zalatoris: 41-1

Viktor Hovland: 41-1

Corey Conners: 45-1

Maverick McNealy: 45-1

Tom Kim: 50-1

Keegan Bradley: 50-1

Wyndham Clark: 50-1

Jason Day: 50-1

Daniel Berger: 50-1

Min Woo Lee: 60-1

Taylor Pendrith: 65-1

Robert MacIntyre: 65-1

Jordan Spieth: 65-1

Sahith Theegala: 65-1

Tony Finau: 65-1

Thomas Detry: 65-1

Harris English: 70-1

Adam Scott: 70-1

Byeong Hun An: 80-1

Cameron Young: 80-1

Aaron Rai: 80-1

Akshay Bhatia: 80-1

Max Homa: 80-1

Davis Thompson: 80-1

Si Woo Kim: 80-1

Rickie Fowler: 90-1

Nick Taylor: 100-1

Matt Fitzpatrick: 100-1

Billy Horschel: 100-1

Lee Hodges: 100-1

J.J. Spaun: 100-1

Harry Hall: 100-1

Brian Harman: 100-1

Max Greyserman: 100-1

Keith Mitchell: 100-1

Austin Eckroat: 100-1

Stephan Jaeger: 100-1

Justin Rose: 120-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: 120-1

Denny McCarthy: 120-1

Jhonattan Vegas: 120-1

Rasmus Hojgaard: 120-1

Charley Hoffman: 120-1

Nico Echavarria: 120-1

Niklas Norgaard: 120-1

Beau Hossler: 120-1

Lucas Glover: 120-1

Nick Dunlap: 120-1

Cam Davis: 120-1

J.T. Poston: 120-1

Kurt Kitayama: 120-1

Taylor Moore: 150-1

Patrick Fishburn: 150-1

Kevin Yu: 150-1

Tom Hoge: 150-1

Matt Wallace: 150-1

Alex Noren: 150-1

Mark Hubbard: 150-1

Mackenzie Hughes: 150-1

Chris Kirk: 150-1

Doug Ghim: 180-1

Ryan Fox: 180-1

Thorbjorn Olesen: 180-1

Victor Perez: 180-1

Eric Cole: 180-1

Justin Lower: 180-1

Laurie Canter: 180-1

Jesper Svensson: 210-1

Matteo Manassero: 210-1

Jordan Smith: 210-1

Matt McCarty: 270-1

Max McGreevy: 270-1

Romain Langasque: 270-1

Erik van Rooyen: 270-1

Mattieu Pavon: 270-1

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: 270-1

