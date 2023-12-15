WATCH : Tiger Woods playfully throws chicken tender at son Charlie

Tiger Woods seems to be using the PNC Championship as more than just his second start after over six months away from the courses. The event is a perfect opportunity to spend quality time with family, and Woods hasn't let that pass him by.

The 15-time major champion was spotted this Friday, December 15, sharing numerous father-son moments with Charlie. One of them was caught on camera and quickly went viral on social media.

Expand Tweet

It happened that Charlie Woods and Annika Sorenstam's son, Will McGee, were being interviewed by the television covering the event. Tiger Woods, who was waiting nearby, took to throwing pieces of the chicken tender he was eating at Charlie as a joke.

The video has had 350,000 views, adding up just the PGA Tour and NUCLR GOLF posts on social network X (formerly Twitter).

The video also shows Tiger Woods and Charlie hanging out with LPGA Tour star Annika Sorenstam and her son Will. Will and Woods Sr. had the following dialogue:

WM: I was nervous on [hole] 1.

TW: As you should be. You know what that means? It means you care.

Team Woods and Team Annika are participating in the PNC Championship Pro-Am event this Friday. Both teams are scheduled for official competition this Saturday.

Relationship of the PNC Championship to the majors, ft. Tiger Woods

The PNC Championship is not officially related to any of the majors, but indirectly, it is related to all the events in this category.

The reason is that in order to receive an invitation to the PNC Championship, the most important requirement is to have won at least one major or The PLAYERS Championship. The latter is unofficially considered the fifth male major.

The call for the event has always been very well supported by this part of the elite of the golf world. The PNC Championship has totaled more than 150 major victories, adding up the results of all the champions who have played there.

In the 2023 edition, 18 of the 20 members of the field are major champions. Together they have 62 victories, with Tiger Woods leading the way. The distribution is as follows:

Tiger Woods: 15

Annika Sorenstam: 10

Lee Trevino: 6

Nick Faldo: 6

Padraig Harrington: 3

Nick Price: 3

Vijay Singh: 3

Bernhard Langer: 2

John Daly: 2

Mark O'Meara: 2

Retief Goosen: 2

Justin Thomas: 2

Nelly Korda: 1

Justin Leonard: 1

Tom Lehman: 1

Jim Furyk: 1

David Duval: 1

Stewart Cink: 1

Matt Kuchar has never won a major, although he has had excellent results in those tournaments. Kuchar has finished in 12 top 10s and his best result is a second place. He did, however, win The PLAYERS Championship in 2012.

As for Steve Stricker, he has not won a major in the open category either. He has 13 top 10s, and a runner up as best results. Stricker has not won The PLAYERS Championship either.

However, the situation has been very different in the Senior category. Stricker has accumulated seven majors since his debut in the PGA Tour Champions just six seasons ago.

It is worth noting that the PNC Championship is a co-sanctioned event on the senior circuit.