WATCH: Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland and others react to European Ryder Cup kit

Golf fans worldwide are counting down the days till the highly anticipated Ryder Cup kicks off at Bethpage Black. Ahead of the tournament, the European Ryder Cup team donned their uniforms for the tournament and shared their reactions to it.The European Ryder Cup team shared a short clip on X showing some players wearing their uniform for the first time. The uniform they wore comprised a two-toned salmon pink shirt with burgundy sleeves.When two-time PGA Tour winner Ludvig Aberg was asked to share his thoughts on the new kit, he said:“It’s nice, I like it.”Similarly, seven-time PGA Tour winner Viktor Hovland had a positive reaction to the outfit. He was captured smiling as he jogged down the stairs dressed in the uniform.“This might be the best shirt all week!” he exclaimed happily.Meanwhile, eight-time DP World Tour winner Tyrrell Hatton also thought the kit was “very good” and “very nice.” Yet, another player positively commented on the Salmon color, saying it’s “good.”Watch the wholesome video here:The 45th edition of the Ryder Cup will kick off on Friday, September 26, at Bethpage Black Course, and Europe will compete against the US over three days. Team Europe features a lineup of some of the most talented players in the world, such as Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Justin Rose. On the other hand, Team US also comprises highly talented players such as Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, and J.J. Spaun. Captained by Luke Donald, the European team will attempt to lift the Ryder Cup trophy again just like they did two years ago at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. In 2023, Donald also captained the European team and they defeated the US 16.5 - 11.5.Luke Donald speaks out on European players rejecting Ryder Cup payoutEuropean Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald has made it clear that his team won’t be cashing in at this year’s tournament. Instead, he praised his players for turning down payment, stressing that they’re more focused on the competition itself than the money attached to it.The contrast is sharp when compared to Team US. Last year, the PGA of America announced that each American player would receive $500,000 for participating in the biennial tournament. $300,000 of the money will go to a charity of their choice, while the rest helps cover travel and other expenses. But for Team Europe, money isn’t on the table.Speaking to Sky Sports, Donald explained that when the topic of money came up, he addressed it directly with his players.“Every one of them was just like 'we don't want to get paid - this isn't a week to get paid'. We have such a strong purpose in this team and what we play for,” Luke Donald shared.Donald fully supported the stance his players took against the payment, saying that it speaks volumes. He said the chance to play in the historic biennial event means far more to his players than any paycheck ever could. He also added that he was “very proud” of their decision and believes even Samuel Ryder, the legend behind the tournament’s creation, would’ve felt the same.