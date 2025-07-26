  • home icon
Watch: U.S. President Donald Trump makes a putt at his soon-to-be-open golf course in Scotland

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Jul 26, 2025 14:44 GMT
U.S. President Donald Trump Visits Scotland For Golfing Getaway - Source: Getty

Donald Trump made a bold move when he purchased Scotland's historic Turnberry Golf Resort. During that period, the President of the United States spent approximately £37.5 million (~$60 million) to buy the entire thing from Dubai-based Leisurecorp. Trump made significant investments in the course over the years, and he recently returned to play some shots on it.

NUCLR Golf reported on July 26 that President Donald Trump was not only present at the Turnberry Golf Course, but also playing golf. In a video of Trump making a decent putt on the course, the caption read:

"🚨⛳️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #WATCH — President Donald Trump drained a putt while playing golf this morning at his course in Turnberry, Scotland."
Donald Trump has invested in this course since 2014, renovating it and turning it into a big resort. He had a definite purpose of preserving the historic course's standing and bringing the Open Championship back to this place. The course has hosted the season's last major four times, the most recent in 2009.

President Trump visited Scotland for the opening ceremony of his resort. While this was not an official presidential trip, Trump met with a number of high-profile figures, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Scottish First Minister John Swinney.

How many golf courses does Donald Trump own?

U.S. President Trump Visits Scotland For Golfing Getaway - Source: Getty

Donald Trump has spoken countless times about his love of golf. He's even played with some well-known players. Interestingly, President Trump owns a total of 17 golf courses, present in the United States and throughout the world.

Here's an overview of all of his courses, along with their locations:

United States

  • Trump National Golf Club Bedminster – Bedminster, New Jersey
  • Trump National Golf Club Washington, D.C. – Potomac Falls, Virginia
  • Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach – West Palm Beach, Florida
  • Trump National Doral Golf Club – Miami, Florida
  • Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles – Rancho Palos Verdes, California
  • Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck – Colts Neck, New Jersey
  • Trump National Golf Club Philadelphia – Pine Hill, New Jersey
  • Trump National Golf Club Hudson Valley – Hopewell Junction, New York
  • Trump National Golf Club Westchester – Briarcliff Manor, New York
  • Trump National Golf Club Charlotte – Mooresville, North Carolina
  • Trump National Golf Club Jupiter – Jupiter, Florida
  • Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point – Bronx, New York
International

  • Trump Turnberry Resort – Ayrshire, Scotland
  • Trump International Golf Links Scotland – Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, Scotland
  • Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Doonbeg – Doonbeg, County Clare, Ireland
  • Trump International Golf Club Dubai – Dubai, UAE
  • Trump World Golf Club Dubai – Dubai, UAE (Tiger Woods design, licensed brand)
Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

