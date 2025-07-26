Watch: U.S. President Donald Trump makes a putt at his soon-to-be-open golf course in Scotland

Donald Trump made a bold move when he purchased Scotland's historic Turnberry Golf Resort. During that period, the President of the United States spent approximately £37.5 million (~$60 million) to buy the entire thing from Dubai-based Leisurecorp. Trump made significant investments in the course over the years, and he recently returned to play some shots on it.NUCLR Golf reported on July 26 that President Donald Trump was not only present at the Turnberry Golf Course, but also playing golf. In a video of Trump making a decent putt on the course, the caption read:&quot;🚨⛳️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #WATCH — President Donald Trump drained a putt while playing golf this morning at his course in Turnberry, Scotland.&quot;Donald Trump has invested in this course since 2014, renovating it and turning it into a big resort. He had a definite purpose of preserving the historic course's standing and bringing the Open Championship back to this place. The course has hosted the season's last major four times, the most recent in 2009.President Trump visited Scotland for the opening ceremony of his resort. While this was not an official presidential trip, Trump met with a number of high-profile figures, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Scottish First Minister John Swinney.How many golf courses does Donald Trump own?U.S. President Trump Visits Scotland For Golfing Getaway - Source: GettyDonald Trump has spoken countless times about his love of golf. He's even played with some well-known players. Interestingly, President Trump owns a total of 17 golf courses, present in the United States and throughout the world. Here's an overview of all of his courses, along with their locations:United StatesTrump National Golf Club Bedminster – Bedminster, New JerseyTrump National Golf Club Washington, D.C. – Potomac Falls, VirginiaTrump International Golf Club West Palm Beach – West Palm Beach, FloridaTrump National Doral Golf Club – Miami, FloridaTrump National Golf Club Los Angeles – Rancho Palos Verdes, CaliforniaTrump National Golf Club Colts Neck – Colts Neck, New JerseyTrump National Golf Club Philadelphia – Pine Hill, New JerseyTrump National Golf Club Hudson Valley – Hopewell Junction, New YorkTrump National Golf Club Westchester – Briarcliff Manor, New YorkTrump National Golf Club Charlotte – Mooresville, North CarolinaTrump National Golf Club Jupiter – Jupiter, FloridaTrump Golf Links at Ferry Point – Bronx, New YorkInternationalTrump Turnberry Resort – Ayrshire, ScotlandTrump International Golf Links Scotland – Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, ScotlandTrump International Golf Links &amp; Hotel Doonbeg – Doonbeg, County Clare, IrelandTrump International Golf Club Dubai – Dubai, UAETrump World Golf Club Dubai – Dubai, UAE (Tiger Woods design, licensed brand)