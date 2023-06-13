Watch: USGA jokingly sends Adam Hadwin safety equipment after he was tackled by security at RBC Canadian Open

A security officer mistakenly leveled Adam Hadwin as he ran onto the field to celebrate his countryman Nick Taylor's incredible victory at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

Taylor became the first Canadian in 69 years to win the National Open after defeating Englishman Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff on Sunday, June 11.

Following the incident, the USGA jokingly mocked Hadwin by sending him protective gear for the forthcoming US Open. Adam Hadwin posted a video showcasing the equipment, with the caption:

"Ready for a great week @usopengolf. Thanks to the @USGA for keeping me safe!"

The USGA also sent Hadwin a letter, which read:

"Adam, Glad you're feeling better and made the trip. Your safety and security are our utmost priority. We're here to support you and ensure your well-being. - Robbie Zalzneck & Jenny Pritchard."

USGA note to Adam Hadwin (Image via Twitter/@ahadwingolf)

Fans did not miss the chance to join in the fun.

"LOL looked like they were laughing at it at first but when his caddy realized you were in trouble he looked like a teammate coming over the boards. Thought we were going to see a golfers vs. Security line brawl!" one fan tweeted.

"LOL looked like they were laughing at it at first but when his caddy realized you were in trouble he looked like a teammate coming over the boards. Thought we were going to see a golfers vs. Security line brawl!" one fan tweeted.

"Safety first!" another fan wrote.

"this is amazing, you need to hire that dude as your private security detail he was oh so very committed to protecting Taylor yesterday," another chimed in.

"this is amazing, you need to hire that dude as your private security detail he was oh so very committed to protecting Taylor yesterday," another chimed in.

"You’re an international treasure, Adam! We’ve got to keep you safe at all costs," a fan joked.

Adam Hadwin changes his profile picture to a close-up of the tackle

Adam Hadwin seems to be basking in the aftermath of his tackle by a security guard at the RBC Canadian Open. The Canadian humorously changed his Twitter profile and cover photo to a close-up of the tackle.

He also tweeted a photo of the incident with the caption:

"Put it in the Louvre!"

RBC Canadian Open winner Nick Taylor spoke about the incident, saying:

“The security officer was doing their job and acting in the moment amidst a flurry of excitement and celebration on the green following one of the most iconic moments in Canadian sport. We are pleased with how both parties quickly rectified the misunderstanding and embraced the moment.”

He added:

“Corner of my eye I saw he got a nice tackle there. I hope he’s all right. He was upright when I saw him later, so I hope he doesn’t wake up tomorrow morning with any broken ribs or anything.”

Adam Hadwin's wife, Jessica, also tweeted about the incident, joking that Hadwin was still living.

"Sorry to leave y’all hanging, had to get the toddler ready for bed. I’m thrilled to report that @ahadwingolf is still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled," she wrote.

"Sorry to leave y'all hanging, had to get the toddler ready for bed. I'm thrilled to report that @ahadwingolf is still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled," she wrote.

Hadwin will join a star-studded field at the US Open, which is scheduled to take place from June 15-18 at Los Angeles Country Club.

