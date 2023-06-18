Watch: Xander Schauffele takes 3 shots to get out of the bunker at US Open 2023 Round 3

Xander Schauffele had a blistering start to the 2023 US Open. He created history in the first round, tying Rickie Fowler with the lowest score in a major tournament.

However, as the competition went on, Schauffele struggled with his game. During the third round on Saturday, June 17, Schauffele needed three shots to get out of a bunker on the first hole.

The American golfer began the third round with a bogey on the first hole, followed by another bogey on the third and fifth holes.

He scored three birdies and three bogeys on the front nine and three bogeys on the back nine, dropping three positions to sixth place, matching two-time major winner Dustin Johnson at the end of Day 3.

Xander Schauffele

He had a fantastic start to the event, shooting a bogey-free round of 62 on Thursday, June 15. On the second day, he finished with a score of 70 after making two birdies and a bogey on the first nine holes and three bogeys and two birdies on the back nine.

Following the end of the third round, Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark tied for first place with a total of -10. Rory McIlroy, a four-time major winner, finished third with a score of under nine. Scottie Scheffler finished fourth, followed by Harris English.

"The most impressive bogey of all time"- Fans took a jibe at Xander Schauffele's struggling shot

Throughout the third round of the 2023 US Open, Xander Schauffele struggled with performance. He got the game started with a bogey on the first hole.

The NUCLR Golf shared a video showing the American golfer battling to get the ball out of a bunker, with the caption:

"Xander Schauffele needed 3 shots to get out of the bunker on #1. #USOpen2023"

Xander Schauffele needed 3 shots to get out of the bunker on #1.



Xander Schauffele needed 3 shots to get out of the bunker on #1. #USOpen2023

Fans jumped into the comments section to write:

"The most impressive bogey of all time"

"The most impressive bogey of all time"

"And only gets a bogey lol, just goes to show you what a joke is executive course is for the U.S. Open."

"And only gets a bogey lol, just goes to show you what a joke is executive course is for the U.S. Open."

While others commented:

"Brutal. Leave it behind like DJ did the other day"

"Brutal. Leave it behind like DJ did the other day"

"Ouch! Looks like Xander's off to a rough start. Can he recover from that bunker blunder?"

"Ouch! Looks like Xander's off to a rough start. Can he recover from that bunker blunder?"

The final round of the 2023 US Open will begin on Sunday, June 18. Ryu Ishikawa will begin the game on the first tee at 11:23 a.m. ET, followed by Patrick Reed and Jacob Solomon at 11:34 a.m. ET. Xander Schauffele and Ryutaro Nagano will begin the final round at 4:57 p.m. ET.

Here are the 2023 US Open round 4 tee times:

11:23 a.m. — Ryo Ishikawa

11:34 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Jacob Solomon

11:45 a.m. — Adam Svensson, Maxwell Moldovan

11:56 a.m. — Ben Carr, David Puig

12:07 p.m. — Romain Langasque, Aldrich Potgieter

12:18 p.m. — Abraham Ancer, Adam Hadwin

12:29 p.m. — Ryan Gerard, Mackenzie Hughes

12:40 p.m. — Yuto Katsuragawa, Gordon Sargent

12:51 p.m. — Jordan Smith, Sam Bennett

1:07 p.m. — Nick Hardy, Sebastian Munoz

1:18 p.m. — Charley Hoffman, Sahith Theegala

1:29 p.m. — Andrew Putnam, Austin Eckroat

1:40 p.m. — Kevin Streelman, Sergio Garcia

1:51 p.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Sam Stevens

2:02 p.m. — Jon Rahm, Dylan Wu

2:13 p.m. — Gary Woodland, Denny McCarthy

2:24 p.m. — Billy Horschel, Patrick Rodgers

2:35 p.m. — Ryan Fox, Brian Harman

2:51 p.m. — Justin Suh, Eric Cole

3:02 p.m. — Sam Burns, Keith Mitchell

3:13 p.m. — Si Woo Kim, Joaquin Niemann

3:24 p.m. — Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton

3:35 p.m. — Cameron Young, Russell Henley

3:46 p.m. — Shane Lowry, Tony Finau

3:57 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick

4:08 p.m. — Padraig Harrington, Patrick Cantlay

4:19 p.m. — Min Woo Lee, Viktor Hovland

4:35 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith

4:46 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim

4:57 p.m. — Ryutaro Nagano, Xander Schauffele

5:08 p.m. — Dustin Johnson, Harris English

5:19 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

5:30 p.m. — Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark

