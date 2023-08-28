What is in CPKC Women's Open champion Megan Khang’s bag? LPGA star’s WITB explored

Megan Khang registered her first-ever LPGA Tour victory after winning the CPKC Women's Open on the last Sunday. Despite entering the final round with a three-stroke lead, her win wasn't a comfortable one as she had to face Ko Jin-young in a playoff match.

The American golfer needed some top-class equipment to win at the Shaughnessy Golf Course. So, without further delay, let's have a closer look at what was in the Khang's bag:

Driver - PXG 0311 GEN6 with 9˚ loft which is fitted with Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana PD 5th Generation shaft

3-Wood - PXG 0341 X Proto with 15˚ loft with Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana TB shaft

Hybrids - TaylorMade GAPR Hi with 19˚ & 22˚ lofts (3 & 4) with Graphite Design Tour AD UT Hybrid shafts

Irons - (5-iron to pitching wedge) PXG 0211 ST with Aerotech SteelFiber FC shafts

Wedges - PXG 0311 Sugar Daddy Milled (52˚-10˚, 56˚-10˚ & 60˚), with Aerotech SteelFiber FC shafts

Putter - PXG Brandon Battle Ready

Ball - Titleist Pro V1

Megan Khang started her CPKC Women's Open campaign with a decent 1 under 71 in the opening round, including four birdies and three bogeys. In the second round, she shot a staggering bogey-less 6 under 66 and sunk five birdies.

Entering the weekend at the Shaughnessy Golf Course, the 25-year-old golfer had 4 under 68 third round and shot six birdies and two bogeys. She started her final round with a three-stroke lead but had an awful 2 over 74 that included just three birdies and five bogeys. This led to Jin Young Ko finishing tied first on the leaderboard.

After the playoff was enforced, Megan Khang controlled her nerves to get an edge over Jin Young to win her first-ever LPGA title.

How much did Megan Khang win at the CPKC Women's Open?

The 25-year-old American golfer's heroics at the Shaughnessy Golf Course fetched $375,000 out of the $2,350,000 prize pool. This was her second biggest paycheck of the year. She won a $423,070 reward prize for finishing tied third on the KPMG Women's PGA Championship leaderboard.

Here is the prize money payout of the golfers who finished inside the top 20 on the CPKC Women's Open leaderboard:

WIN: Megan Khang - $375,000

2: Jin Young Ko - $232,029

3: Ruoning Yin - $168,321

T4: Hannah Green - $117,507

T4: Sei Young Kim - $117,507

T6: Lauren Coughlin - $78,761

T6: Linn Grant - $78,761

T8: In Gee Chun - $56,954

T8: Jodi Ewart Shadoff - $56,954

T8: Yuka Saso - $56,954

T11: Jeongeun Lee5 - $46,049

T11: Georgia Hall - $46,049

T13: Nasa Hataoka - $38,110

T13: Brooke Henderson - $38,110

T13: Andrea Lee - $38,110

T13: Mi Hyang Lee - $38,110

T17: Allisen Corpuz - $32,267

T17: Arpichaya Yubol - $32,267

T19: Lucy Li - $29,218

T19: Gabriela Ruffels - $29,218

T19: Linnea Strom - $29,218

Megan Khang is currently ranked 27th on the Rolex Women's Rankings. She has accumulated a total wealth of $5,407,252 by competing on the LPGA Tour. In the 2023 season alone, she has earned $1,228,340 as prize money.