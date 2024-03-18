What is inside The Players Championship 2024 winner Scottie Scheffler’s bag? WITB explored

Scottie Scheffler won the year's second PGA Tour event at The Players 2024. The tournament concluded on Sunday, March 17, with Scheffler defending his title. He played with TaylorMade and Srixon golf equipment.

Scheffler used the TaylorMade Qi10 (8 degrees) with a Fujikura Ventus Black 7x shaft as his driver. Most of his golf gear was from TaylorMade while his irons were from Srixon.

Scottie Scheffler played with the TaylorMade Spider Tour X-L neck prototype putter. The American golfer changed his putter at last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational. Prior to that, he played with the Logan Olson Prototype.

The new putter in his game helped him win the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier this month and then to defend The Players Championship title.

Here is a list of all the golf equipment Scottie Scheffler used to win The Players Championship 2024:

Driver

Specification: TaylorMade Qi10 (8 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft

Fairway Wood

Specification: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 8X shaft

Irons

Specification: Srixon ZU85 (3-4), with Nippon Pro Modus3 Hybrid Tour X shaft, TaylorMade P-7TW (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges

Specification: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter

Specification: TaylorMade Spider Tour X L-Neck prototype

Ball

Specification: Titleist Pro V1

Grips

Specification: Golf Pride Tour Velvet (full swing) / Golf Pride Pistol (putter)

How has Scottie Scheffler performed on the PGA Tour in 2024 so far?

Scottie Scheffler at THE PLAYERS Championship 2024 (Image via Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler has been in incredible form lately, not having missed any cuts since the beginning of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season. The American golfer has competed in seven tournaments on the PGA Tour in 2024 and emerged victorious in two of them, showcasing impressive performance throughout the season.

Scheffler kicked off the 2024 PGA Tour season at The Sentry, finishing in a tie for fifth place. He then participated in The American Express, securing a T17 place.

Scheffler followed it up with a T6 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and a T3 finish at the WM Phoenix Open. At The Genesis Invitational, he tied for 10th place. Out of the seven tournaments he has played this season, Scheffler secured a position in the top 10 in six of them.

He won two consecutive events in the last two weeks. He achieved an incredible victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, shooting four rounds of 70, 67, 70, and 66 to clinch the trophy, marking his second win at the tournament.

Last week, Scheffler participated in The Players Championship and emerged victorious, shooting four rounds of 67, 69, 68, and 64. Notably, this year's Players Championship marked Scheffler's second victory, having also won the tournament last year.