What is inside Viktor Hovland’s bag? Memorial Tournament 2023 winner’s WITB explored

Viktor Hovland's success in the Memorial Tournament 2023 demonstrated his exceptional golfing ability. Hovland finished the competition with a -7 score, showing consistency and poise throughout. His rounds of 71, 71, 69, and 70 totaled 281 strokes, giving him the championship title and a well-deserved $3,600,000 award.

Viktor Hovland's commanding victory at the Memorial Tournament 2023 may be credited not only to his remarkable abilities but also to the meticulously chosen and well-calibrated equipment in his bag.

Let's take a look inside his bag and see what items contributed to his performance on the course.

Viktor Hovland, 2023 Memorial Tournament, Winner's Bag

Let's take a deeper look at the golf equipment that helped him succeed.

DRIVER: Hovland relied on the Ping G425 LST (9 degrees) driver with a Fujikura Speeder 661 TX shaft. Off the tee, the mix of precision and power presented him with the ideal instrument.

FAIRWAY WOODS: Hovland used a Fujikura Ventus Blue 7X shaft with a TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15 degree) fairway wood. He also got a Ping G430 (21 degrees) fairway wood with a Fujikura Ventus Blue TR 8X shaft, allowing him mobility on the course.

IRONS: Hovland's iron set included the Ping i210 (4-PW) and KBS Tour V 120X shafts. These irons gave him the control and consistency he required for accurate approach shots.

WEDGES: Hovland used Ping Glide 4.0 wedges that were altered to 49 degrees (from 50 degrees) and 54.5 degrees (from 56 degrees). He also had a Ping Glide 2.0 wedge (60 degrees) with him, all with KBS Tour V 130 X shafts. With these wedges, he was able to hit delicate shots around the greens with delicacy.

PING PLD DS 72 CUSTOM PUTTER: Hovland's putting prowess was aided by the Ping PLD DS 72 custom putter. This putter's combination of balance and feel enabled him to confidently navigate the greens.

BALL: Hovland used the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball, which is noted for its remarkable performance and consistency.

GRIPS: Hovland loved the Golf Pride MCCX grips because they gave him a comfortable and secure grip on his clubs.

Viktor Hovland's equipment selection reflects his attention to detail and comprehension of how each club contributes to his overall game. Hovland was able to handle the difficult Memorial Tournament course with accuracy and competence by meticulously selecting and optimizing his gear, ultimately completing a well-deserved triumph.

