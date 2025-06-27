What is Max Homa's OWGR? Exploring the golfer’s world ranking

Max Homa just finished playing at the 2025 Rocket Classic, trying his best to go past the projected cut line, but failed. He has been struggling with his form and performance this year. Be it PGA Tour events or golf majors, Homa's records are full of withdrawals and missed cuts.

This has caused a rapid decline in his place in the Official World Golf Rankings. As of June 27, 2025, Homa is standing in the 96th position of the OWGR with a total of 63.64938 points. The golfer has his point average around 1.3542, which is much less than his previous records.

The low rankings on the Official World Golf Rankings have left Homa's major appearances in jeopardy. On April 2, 2023, the PGA Tour pro was ranked in fifth place on the OWGR. That year, Homa secured ten top 10 performances, including a win at the Farmers Insurance Open and a runner-up at The Genesis Invitational.

Max Homa's form has been on a constant decline since last year. In 2024, the golfer secured three top 10s and missed four cuts, including one at the 2024 US Open. This year, the PGA Tour pro's record contains five consecutive missed cuts, which includes signature events.

Homa's T12 at Augusta National was like a brief light at the end of the tunnel for him. The struggle with form and securing a professional win since 2023 has caused Max Homa's stats to decline. He currently ranks 124th in Strokes Gained Off The Tee and 168th in Strokes Gained Approach To Green.

He ranks 101st in Driving Accuracy Percentage with a 58.36% score. Max Homa has changed his golf club brand to Cobra, opted for a new coach, and even parted from his longtime friend and caddie Joe Greiner. His stint with Bill Harke did not go long, and fans at US Open Qualifying saw him carrying his bag by himself.

The 2025 US Open Final Qualifying in Columbus ended with a heartbreak for Homa. He ended up losing in the playoff over 36 holes. He narrowly missed direct qualification after a three-putt on his final hole in regulation. This week, at Detroit Golf Club, Homa's struggles to reach the weekends have been constant.

Exploring Max Homa's PGA Tour and major performance in 2025

Here's a detailed look at Max Homa's standings in this year's PGA Tour events and majors till now:

The Sentry: T26, 273 (-19)

Farmers Insurance Open: WD, 77 (+5)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T53, 282 (-6)

WM Phoenix Open: Missed The Cut, 145 (+3)

The Genesis Invitational: Missed The Cut, 151 (+7)

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Missed The Cut, 151 (+7)

THE PLAYERS Championship: Missed The Cut, 150 (+6)

Valero Texas Open: Missed The Cut, 147 (+3)

Masters Tournament: T12, 284 (-4)

RBC Heritage: 70, 286 (+2)

Truist Championship: T30, 275 (-5)

PGA Championship: T60, 290 (+6)

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T51, 299 (+11)

RBC Canadian Open: Missed The Cut, 138 (-2)

Travelers Championship: T54, 282 (+2)

Rocket Classic: T89, 141 (-3)

