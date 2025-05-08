What’s in Rickie Fowler’s bag for the 2025 Truist Championship?

Rickie Fowler is currently competing at the 2025 Truist Championship in Philadelphia this week. At the time of writing, he was placed T3 after the culmination of his opening round on Thursday (May 8). His total score was 7-under.

Ad

Fowler is sponsored by Cobra Puma Golf for his equipment. So naturally, his bag is dominated by clubs from the brand. However, his mini driver and golf balls are from TaylorMade.

Here's taking a look at the ace golfer's bag for the Truist Championship:

Driver: Cobra DS Adapt 10°, Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63TX shaft

Mini driver: TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver Copper 13.5°, Mitsubishi Diamana WB 73TX shaft

5 Wood: Cobra LTDx LS Prototype 17.5°, Lin-Q M40X White 8F5 shaft

Ad

Trending

Irons: Cobra King Tour (4-PW), KBS Tour C-Taper 125 S+ shafts

Wedges: Cobra Snakebite 54° (@52°), 56° (@54°), Cleveland RTZ Tour Rack 60° (LOW6), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: L.A.B. Golf DF3

Ball: TaylorMade TP5

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

Rickie Fowler was last seen at the RBC Heritage in April where he placed 68th with an even par score. Justin Thomas had won the signature event after a playoff with Andrew Novak.

Ad

"The clubs and apparel are as good as it gets" - Rickie Fowler on Cobra Puma Golf

Rickie Fowler at the Truist Championship 2025 - Round One (Source: Getty)

Rickie Fowler signed a long-term extension deal with Cobra Puma Golf in January this year.

Ad

Puma Golf has been his apparel sponsor since 2009 while Cobra Golf came on board as the equipment sponsor since 2012. Ever since Fowler has been loyally sporting their names on his shirts and gear.

In January 2025, the ace golfer extended his association with Cobra Puma Golf for 'many years'. He talked about it via Golf Business News:

"The COBRA PUMA Golf brands are like family to me. The clubs and apparel are as good as it gets and the fact that they know what I look for in fashion and style gives me extra confidence on and off the course. While their products are incredible, I also truly value all the relationships I’ve built here throughout my career. Extending this partnership was a simple decision and I’m excited to stay part of these amazing brands,"

Ad

President of Cobra Puma Golf, Dan Ladd mentioned that the brand was "excited" to continue working with Fowler for "many years".

"We are thrilled to officially extend our relationship with Rickie and look forward to continuing our work with him for many years. Rickie is a special talent who brings a competitive spirit and style to the game that we absolutely love. We’re very excited to keep him in the fold and watch how his career continues to develop,"

Apart from Rickie Fowler, Cobra Puma Golf boasts of a loaded roster including Lexi Thompson, Max Homa, Gar Woodland, Jesper Svensson etc.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More