What shoes was Justin Thomas wearing at the RBC Heritage?

American professional golfer Justin Thomas is now back in the winner’s circle after claiming the 2025 RBC Heritage title. He was spotted donning a pair of golf shoes from the popular brand FootJoy during the tournament.

As an amateur, Thomas won the 2010 Terra Cotta Invitational and the Jones Cup Invitational in 2012. He turned pro in 2013 and has won 16 PGA Tour events, including the 2022 PGA Championship and the 2021 Players Championship. His most recent victory was at the RBC Heritage, which he won after a playoff against Andrew Novak.

During his final round at the Harbour Town Golf Links, the Kentucky-born golfer wore a pair of white FootJoy Hyperflex Carbon golf shoes. Following Justin Thomas’ victory, FootJoy shared a post on Instagram captioned:

“Vintage JT 😮‍💨 Justin Thomas trusted the hyper-powered performance of #FJHyperFlex Carbon and the tailored fit of #PureTouch to secure his 16th career PGA TOUR win at the RBC Heritage. #FeelTheJoy”

Per Golf Digest, the 31-year-old has been wearing FootJoy shoes since he was an amateur. He reportedly took a liking to the brand’s Hyperflex Carbon shoes in 2024, when he tested them and realized that they improved his clubhead speed.

According to Patrick Trubiano, FootJoy’s director of product management, Justin Thomas was looking for shoes that were tailored to his swing when he discovered Hyperflex. Trubiano said via Golf Digest:

“It wasn’t a case where there was something wrong with what he was wearing, he was just looking at other shoes out there that might work better for his swing specifically. For someone with Justin's caliber, every little bit of improvement is massive.”

FootJoy’s Hyperflex shoes initially featured a plastic plate, but now use a carbon fiber plate that provides more stability. They are also waterproof and feature stratofoam midsoles.

Justin Thomas shared emotional Instagram post after winning the 2025 RBC Heritage

Justin Thomas’ 16th PGA Tour title came after almost a three-year winless drought. Following his RBC Heritage victory, he shared an emotional post on Instagram, thanking his fans and team for all their support.

Thomas said via Instagram:

“What a day. A lot of hard work, ups and downs, patience, and support between my last win until yesterday. So honored to be the @rbcheritage champion! I can’t thank my team enough for all their hard work and commitment for us to get back in the winners' circle, and the drive to push for more! Thank you to all fans for kind words and support, it means a lot. Winning is the best, but *#&@ it’s hard!!!!!”

The two-time major champion also expressed appreciation to his family for being there for him, saying that having them by his side was “truly amazing.”

In the picture he shared, Justin Thomas was captured smiling and holding the RBC Heritage trophy with his wife, Jillian Wisniewski, and daughter, Molly Grace, by his side.

