When does Rickie Fowler resume play at the US Open 2023? Golfer’s Friday tee times explored

Golf fans should mark their calendars for Friday when Rickie Fowler will tee off at 4:32 p.m. ET. The excellent golfer, recognized for his distinct style and flamboyant presence on the course, is expected to bring his A-game and enchant fans with his amazing abilities.

Fowler will join an interesting group of athletes that includes other renowned names. Justin Rose and Jason Day will join him on the 10th tee. This trio promises to give an enthralling exhibition of talent as they navigate the difficult course and compete for the top spot on the leaderboard.

Golf fans and Rickie Fowler followers will be tracking his progress and cheering him on throughout the round.

The U.S. Open's first tee will see a fantastic start to the tournament, with Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, and Jon Rahm kicking off the action at 4:54 p.m. ET.

The golfing world will be closely watching the performances of Rickie Fowler and other top-ranked players as they compete for glory and the coveted title of U.S. Open winner as the tournament progresses.

Rickie Fowler US Open 2023 leaderboard standing

Rickie Fowler, a seasoned golfer from Murrieta, California, demonstrated his extraordinary ability and unrelenting resolve during the 2023 US Open.

In a spectacular exhibition of talent, Fowler shot a round of 62, making a lasting impression in tournament history.

This year, Rickie Fowler has a strong chance to lift the title of the U.S. Open Championship 2023.

With a total of 10 birdies and only two bogeys, Fowler continues to make his presence known at the US Open 2023, firmly establishing himself on the leaderboard.

After finishing his second round, Rickie Fowler is tied for first place with a score of -8.

2023 U.S. Open Round 2 tee times (All times ET)

Tee No. 1

9:45 a.m. – Ross Fisher, Nico Echavarria, Paul Haley II

9:56 a.m. – Nick Dunlap (a), Nick Hardy, Sam Stevens

10:07 a.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Aldrich Potgieter (a), Romain Langasque

10:18 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Abraham Ancer

10:29 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley

10:40 a.m. – Mito Pereira, Emiliano Grillo, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a)

10:51 a.m. – Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young

11:02 a.m. – Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell

11:13 a.m. – Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay

11:24 a.m. – Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee, Justin Suh

11:35 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Carr (a)

11:46 a.m. – Patrick Cover, David Nyfjall (a), Frankie Capan III

11:57 a.m. – Austen Truslow, Christian Cavaliere (a), Alex Schaake

3:15 p.m. – Berry Henson, Ryutaro Nagano, Hank Lebioda

3:26 p.m. – Michael Kim, Jordan Smith, Wenyi Ding (a)

3:37 p.m. – Scott Stallings, Preston Summerhays (a), Lucas Herbert

3:48 p.m. – Jens Dantorp, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour

3:59 p.m. – Thomas Pieters, Aaron Wise, Gordon Sargent (a)

4:10 p.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton

4:21 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia, Sepp Straka

4:32 p.m. – Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

4:43 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim

4:54 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

5:05 p.m. – Martin Kaymer, Stewart Cink, Michael Thorbjornsen (a)

5:16 p.m. – David Horsey, Brendan Valdez (a), Paul Barjon

5:27 p.m. – Jordan Gumberg, Kyle Mueller, Bastien Amat (a)

Tee No. 10

9:45 a.m. – Brent Grant, Vincent Norrman, Charley Hoffman

9:56 a.m. – Simon Forsström, Carlos Ortiz, Maxwell Moldovan (a)

10:07 a.m. – Eric Cole, Thriston Lawrence, Adam Schenk

10:18 a.m. – Luke List, Wilco Nienaber, Alejandro Del Rey

10:29 a.m. – Adrian Meronk, Harris English, Joaquin Niemann

10:40 a.m. – Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat

10:51 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, Russell Henley

11:02 a.m. – Cameron Smith, Sam Bennett, Matt Fitzpatrick

11:13 a.m. – Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Brian Harman

11:24 a.m. – Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy

11:35 a.m. – Sebastián Muñoz, Nick Taylor, Taylor Montgomery

11:46 a.m. – Olin Browne Jr., David Puig, Karl Vilips (a)

11:57 a.m. – Corey Pereira, Isaac Simmons (a), J.J. Grey

3:15 p.m. – Omar Morales (a), Deon Germishuys, Jacob Solomon

3:26 p.m. – Ryan Gerard, Yuto Katsuragawa, Michael Brennan (a)

3:37 p.m. – Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal

3:48 p.m. – Carson Young, Dylan Wu, Roger Sloan

3:59 p.m. – Ryo Ishikawa, Kevin Streelman, Matthieu Pavon

4:10 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

4:21 p.m. – Sungjae Im, K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston

4:32 p.m. – Gary Woodland, Adam Scott, Corey Conners

4:43 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

4:54 p.m. – Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin

5:05 p.m. – Matthew McClean (a), Seamus Power, Ryan Fox

5:16 p.m. – Mac Meissner, Barclay Brown (a), Gunn Charoenkul

5:27 p.m. – Alexander Yang (a), Jesse Schutte, Andy Svoboda

