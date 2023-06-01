When does Scottie Scheffler tee off at the Memorial Tournament 2023? World No. 1 golfer’s round 1 tee times explored

The Memorial Tournament 2023 is about to begin, and golf fans all over the world are excited to see the world's greatest golfers in action. Scottie Scheffler, the current World No. 1 golfer, will be among them, teeing off in the opening round. Fans and critics alike are looking forward to Scheffler's performance as he attempts to cement his place atop the rankings.

Scottie Scheffler is slated to tee off from the 10th hole at 7:53 a.m. ET, according to the first-round tee timings. He'll be accompanied by Emiliano Grillo and Viktor Hovland, making for an exciting lineup.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms Field for next week’s Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Field for next week’s Memorial Tournament presented by Workday https://t.co/qITvrzfA0T

Golf fans will be watching Scottie Scheffler closely as he attempts to set the tone for the tournament and display his skills against difficult opposition.

How Scottie Scheffler fared in the Memorial Tournament 2021

Scottie Scheffler's outstanding performance in the 2021 Memorial Tournament cemented his position as one of golf's rising stars. His unwavering drive and outstanding abilities carried him to a well-deserved third-place result, leaving an indelible impact on both fans and other competitors.

The Memorial Tournament - Final Round

Scottie Scheffler finished the tournament with an astounding 11-under par after rounds of 67, 71, 69, and 70, demonstrating incredible consistency and a strong understanding of the difficult course.

Scheffler finds himself in a position to challenge for the title once more. With his outstanding performance at the 2021 Memorial Tournament demonstrating his ability, the stage is set for the American to grab the moment and emerge successful in his quest for additional victories.

Here are the tee times for the Memorial Tournament 2023

First Tee:

7:00 am - Danny Willett, Peter Malnati, Robby Shelton

7:12 am - Dylan Frittelli, Adam Hadwin, Taylor Montgomery

7:24 am - Troy Merritt, Brandon Wu, Ben Taylor

7:36 am - Harris English, Garrick Higgo, Brendon Todd

7:48 am - Matt Wallace, Seamus Power, Cam Davis

8:00 am - Russell Henley, Lanto Griffin, Matt Kuchar

8:12 am - Kevin Kisner, Lucas Glover, Brian Harman

8:24 am - J.J. Spaun, Luke List, Stewart Cink

8:36 am - Jason Dufner, Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley

8:48 am - Austin Eckroat, Bo Hoag, Chris Gotterup

12:00 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Lee Hodges, Sam Stevens

12:12 pm - David Lipsky, Ben Griffin, S.H. Kim

12:24 pm - Adam Long, William McGirt, K.J. Choi

12:36 pm - Mackenzie Hughes, Chad Ramey, Joel Dahmen

12:48 pm - Nico Echavarria, Trey Mullinax, Francesco Molinari

1:00 pm - Chez Reavie, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka

1:12 pm - Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert, Brandt Snedeker

1:24 pm - Chris Kirk, Tom Hoge, Scott Stallings

1:36 pm - Kevin Streelman, Adam Schenk, Sam Ryder

1:48 pm - Kazuki Higa, Thriston Lawrence, David Micheluzzi

Tenth Tee:

7:05 am - Beau Hossler, Taylor Pendrith, Davis Thompson

7:17 am - Patrick Rodgers, Ben An, Denny McCarthy

7:29 am - Keith Mitchell, Joseph Bramlett, Justin Suh

7:41 am - Wyndham Clark, Kurt Kitayama, Tom Kim

7:53 am - Emiliano Grillo, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

8:05 am - Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa

8:17 am - Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler

8:29 am - Adam Scott, Zach Johnson, Cameron Young

8:41 am - Nick Hardy, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

8:53 am - Aaron Rai, Akshay Bhatia, Sam Bennett

12:05 pm - Will Gordon, Eric Cole, Ryan Fox

12:17 pm - David Lingmerth, Alex Noren, Matt NeSmith

12:29 pm - Luke Donald, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry

12:41 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama

12:53 pm - Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tyrrell Hatton

1:05 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

1:17 pm - Adam Svensson, K.H. Lee, Gary Woodland

1:29 pm - Corey Conners, Keegan Bradley, Sahith Theegala

1:41 pm - Andrew Putnam, Alex Smalley, Justin Lower

1:53 pm - MJ Daffue, Nicolai Hojgaard, Aldrich Potgieter (amateur)

Please note that tee times for the second round will be updated after the completion of Day 1.

Poll : 0 votes