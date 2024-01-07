When will leader Chris Kirk tee off on Sunday at The Sentry 2024? Final Round tee time and pairing explored

Chris Kirk will tee off for the final round of The Sentry 2024 on Sunday, January 7, at 2:45 p.m. ET on the first tee hole. He will be starting his game in a group with Akshay Bhatia and Xander Schauffele.

Kirk, who last played The Sentry in 2016, has been impressive with his game through the three rounds of the tournament this year. After starting the game with a round of 67 on the first day, he just got better with every round. He played a bogey-free round on Friday and scored 66 on Saturday to jump four positions and settle for the top spot.

Chris Kirk will enter the last round of the tournament on Sunday with a stroke lead over Akshay Bhatia. Speaking about his performance, Kirk said (via The Straits Times):

“A little bit of a slow start, for sure. The wind direction and how strong it was actually made playing really difficult. We’ve had relatively calm winds, then pretty breezy (Saturday). So No. 2, with that wind hard off the left, it’s tough to hold that green.

“Then No. 3 and No. 4 are playing really long into the wind, just makes it a little bit tough. But I played through that stretch," he added.

Following the third round of The Sentry, Jordan Spieth settled for the third place with Xander Schauffele and Byeong Hun An, while Harris English finished in a tie for the sixth place with Jason Day, Sahith Theegala, and Scottie Scheffler.

The Sentry 2024 final Round tee time and pairing

The fourth round of The Sentry 2024 will take place on Sunday, January 7, at Kapalua Plantation Golf Course. Players will tee off at 12:57 p.m. ET, with Erik Van Rooyen, Taylor Moore, and Tony Finau starting the game on the first tee hole, while Lucas Glover, Adam Svensson, and Adam Hadwin will tee off on the 10th hole.

Here are the tee times of the final round of The Sentry 2024 (all times in ET):

1st Tee

12:57 p.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Taylor Moore, Tony Finau

1:09 p.m.: Sam Burns, Luke List, Si Woo Kim

1:21 p.m.: Brendon Todd, Nico Echavarria, Eric Cole

1:33 p.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Sungjae Im, Viktor Hovland

1:45 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa, Adam Schenk

1:57 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman, Sepp Straka

2:09 p.m.: J.T. Poston, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa

2:21 p.m.: Jason Day, Sahith Theegala, Scottie Scheffler

2:33 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Byeong Hun An, Harris English

2:45 p.m.: Chris Kirk, Akshay Bhatia, Xander Schauffele

10th tee

12:57 p.m.: Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover, Adam Svensson

1:09 p.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Tom Hoge, Kurt Kitayama

1:21 p.m.: Matt Wallace, Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes

1:33 p.m.: Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood, Camilo Villegas

1:45 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Denny McCarthy, Nick Taylor

1:57 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim

2:09 p.m.: Andrew Putnam, Nick Hardy, Russell Henley

2:21 p.m.: Seamus Power, Lee Hodges, Hideki Matsuyama

2:33 p.m.: Justin Rose, Ludvig Aberg, Cam Davis

2:45 p.m.: Davis Riley, Vincent Norrman