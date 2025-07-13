When will play resume at the ISCO Championship 2025 on Sunday?

The 2025 ISCO Championship is underway at Hurstbourne Country Club. The tournament’s third round kicked off on Saturday, July 12, but play was suspended by 9.00 p.m. E.T. due to darkness.

Ad

While the majority of golfers have completed their moving day rounds, players such as Kevin Kisner and Chan Kim still have a few more holes to go. According to a release from the PGA Tour, the third round will continue on Sunday, July 13, by 8:00 a.m.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Established in 2015, the ISCO Championship is an alternative tournament to the Genesis Scottish Open. Last year, Harry Hall claimed the title to mark his first PGA Tour win.

This year, Hall is not competing in the ISCO Championship but in the Genesis Scottish Open. He is currently tied for 20th position at the Renaissance Club.

Notably, some of the top contenders for the 2025 ISCO Championship title include Paul Peterson, Chan Kim, and Luke List. Meanwhile, popular names such as Adam Hawin, Dylan Wu, and Adam Schenk missed the 1-over cut line.

Ad

Tee times for the tournament's final round are scheduled to fall approximately between 11:30 a.m. E.T. and 1:30 p.m. ET. Players will tee off in groups of three from the first hole and the 10th hole.

What is the 2025 ISCO Championship prize money payout?

When the ISCO Championship was first introduced in 2015, the tournament had a total prize purse of $3.5 million, and the winner’s share was $630,000. This remained a constant until 2022, when the purse was increased to $3.7 million.

Ad

Last year, the tournament had a $4 million prize purse, and Harry Hall took the winning share of $720,000. This year, the prize money for the tournament remains unchanged.

Here’s a breakdown of how much each golfer who made the cut stands to get from the 2025 ISCO Championship:

Winner: $720,000

2: $436,000

3: $276,000

4: $196,000

5: $164,000

6: $145,000

7: $135,000

8: $125,000

9: $117,000

10: $109,000

11: $101,000

12: $93,000

13: $85,000

14: $77,000

15: $73,000

16: $69,000

17: $65,000

18: $61,000

19: $57,000

20: $53,000

21: $49,000

22: $45,000

23: $41,800

24: $38,600

25: $35,400

26: $32,200

27: $31,000

28: $29,800

29: $28,600

30: $27,400

31: $26,200

32: $25,000

33: $23,800

34: $22,800

35: $21,800

36: $20,800

37: $19,800

38: $19,000

39: $18,200

40: $17,400

41: $16,600

42: $15,800

43: $15,000

44: $14,200

45: $13,400

46: $12,600

47: $11,800

48: $11,160

49: $10,600

50: $10,280

51: $10,040

52: $9,800

53: $9,640

54: $9,480

55: $9,400

56: $9,320

57: $9,240

58: $9,160

59: $9,080

60: $9,000

61: $8,920

62: $8,840

63: $8,760

64: $8,680

65: $8,600

66: $8,520

67: $8,440

68: $8,360

69: $8,280

70: $8,200

71: $8,120

72: $8,040

73: $7,960

74: $7,880

75: $7,800

76: $7,720

77: $7,640

78: $7,560

79: $7,480

80: $7,400

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More