When will Rory McIlroy tee off at the Memorial Tournament 2023? Golfer’s Saturday tee times explored

Rory McIlroy, one of the most accomplished and recognised golfers in the world, is expected to compete at the Memorial Tournament in 2023. Fans and golf lovers are anxious to witness the abilities and finesse that have made him a household figure in the sport as his tee time on Saturday approaches.

McIlroy will tee off from the first tee at 1:05 p.m. ET, paired with fellow challenger Sepp Straka, providing a dynamic pairing that promises to produce explosive moments on the course. McIlroy has continually enthralled viewers with his outstanding golfing prowess, known for his powerful drives, intelligent strategy, and unrelenting focus.

Rory McIlroy's performance becomes increasingly important as the Memorial Tournament progresses. The difficult course at Muirfield Village Golf Club will put his precision and mental fortitude to the test, pushing him to navigate perilous hazards and make important decisions that will determine his success or failure.

Rory McIlroy on the leaderboard of Memorial Tournament 2023

Rory McIlroy, the outstanding Northern Irish golfer, has established himself as the leader of the Memorial Tournament 2023. Rory McIlroy has a -4 after the third round, demonstrating his talent and tenacity on the difficult Muirfield Village Golf Club course.

Rory McIlroy's solid play has earned him 140 strokes thus far, with a scorecard that includes a 72 in the first round and a remarkable 68 in the second. Rory McIlroy's presence on the leaderboard as the event progresses indicates his ability to play at the greatest level and boosts hopes for a solid finish in the approaching final round.

The following are the full tee timings for Day 3 of the Memorial Tournament (All Times Eastern):

1st tee:

7:55 am - Lanto Griffin, Luke List

8:05 am - Davis Thompson, Scottie Scheffler

8:15 am - Ryan Fox, Keegan Bradley

8:25 am - Matt Kuchar, Sungjae Im

8:35 am - Adam Schenk, Taylor Pendrith

8:45 am - J.T. Poston, Sahith Theegala

8:55 am - S.H. Kim, Alex Noren

9:05 am - Adam Scott, Shane Lowry

9:20 am - Keith Mitchell, Russell Henley

9:30 am - Brandt Snedeker, Danny Willett

9:40 am - Thomas Detry, Davis Riley

9:50 am - Sam Bennett, Eric Cole

10:00 am - Collin Morikawa, Stewart Cink

10:10 am - Garrick Higgo, Emiliano Grillo

10:20 am - Taylor Montgomery, Harris English

10:35 am - Chez Reavie, Matt Fitzpatrick

10:45 am - J.J Spaun, Sam Stevens

10:55 am - Joseph Bramlett, Seamus Power

11:05 am - Ben An, Denny McCarthy

11:15 am - Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler

11:25 am - Tom Hoge, Sam Ryder

11:35 am - Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland

11:50 am - Sam Burns, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:00 pm - Matt Wallace, Viktor Hovland

12:10 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Tyrrell Hatton

12:20 pm - Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat

12:30 pm - Luke Donald, Jordan Spieth

12:40 pm - Rickie Fowler, Lee Hodges

12:55 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Jon Rahm

1:05 pm - Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka

1:15 pm - Si Woo Kim, Mark Hubbard

1:25 pm - David Lipsky, Patrick Cantlay

1:35 pm - Justin Suh, Hideki Matsuyama

Please note that the 2023 Memorial Tournament Sunday tee times will be updated after Day 3.

