When will Rory McIlroy tee off at the Memorial Tournament 2023? Golfer’s Saturday tee times explored

Rory McIlroy, one of the most accomplished and recognised golfers in the world, is expected to compete at the Memorial Tournament in 2023. Fans and golf lovers are anxious to witness the abilities and finesse that have made him a household figure in the sport as his tee time on Saturday approaches.
McIlroy will tee off from the first tee at 1:05 p.m. ET, paired with fellow challenger Sepp Straka, providing a dynamic pairing that promises to produce explosive moments on the course. McIlroy has continually enthralled viewers with his outstanding golfing prowess, known for his powerful drives, intelligent strategy, and unrelenting focus.
Rory McIlroy's performance becomes increasingly important as the Memorial Tournament progresses. The difficult course at Muirfield Village Golf Club will put his precision and mental fortitude to the test, pushing him to navigate perilous hazards and make important decisions that will determine his success or failure.
Rory McIlroy on the leaderboard of Memorial Tournament 2023
Rory McIlroy, the outstanding Northern Irish golfer, has established himself as the leader of the Memorial Tournament 2023. Rory McIlroy has a -4 after the third round, demonstrating his talent and tenacity on the difficult Muirfield Village Golf Club course.
Rory McIlroy's solid play has earned him 140 strokes thus far, with a scorecard that includes a 72 in the first round and a remarkable 68 in the second. Rory McIlroy's presence on the leaderboard as the event progresses indicates his ability to play at the greatest level and boosts hopes for a solid finish in the approaching final round.
The following are the full tee timings for Day 3 of the Memorial Tournament (All Times Eastern):
1st tee:
- 7:55 am - Lanto Griffin, Luke List
- 8:05 am - Davis Thompson, Scottie Scheffler
- 8:15 am - Ryan Fox, Keegan Bradley
- 8:25 am - Matt Kuchar, Sungjae Im
- 8:35 am - Adam Schenk, Taylor Pendrith
- 8:45 am - J.T. Poston, Sahith Theegala
- 8:55 am - S.H. Kim, Alex Noren
- 9:05 am - Adam Scott, Shane Lowry
- 9:20 am - Keith Mitchell, Russell Henley
- 9:30 am - Brandt Snedeker, Danny Willett
- 9:40 am - Thomas Detry, Davis Riley
- 9:50 am - Sam Bennett, Eric Cole
- 10:00 am - Collin Morikawa, Stewart Cink
- 10:10 am - Garrick Higgo, Emiliano Grillo
- 10:20 am - Taylor Montgomery, Harris English
- 10:35 am - Chez Reavie, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 10:45 am - J.J Spaun, Sam Stevens
- 10:55 am - Joseph Bramlett, Seamus Power
- 11:05 am - Ben An, Denny McCarthy
- 11:15 am - Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler
- 11:25 am - Tom Hoge, Sam Ryder
- 11:35 am - Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland
- 11:50 am - Sam Burns, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12:00 pm - Matt Wallace, Viktor Hovland
- 12:10 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Tyrrell Hatton
- 12:20 pm - Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat
- 12:30 pm - Luke Donald, Jordan Spieth
- 12:40 pm - Rickie Fowler, Lee Hodges
- 12:55 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Jon Rahm
- 1:05 pm - Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka
- 1:15 pm - Si Woo Kim, Mark Hubbard
- 1:25 pm - David Lipsky, Patrick Cantlay
- 1:35 pm - Justin Suh, Hideki Matsuyama
Please note that the 2023 Memorial Tournament Sunday tee times will be updated after Day 3.