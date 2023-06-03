Justin Suh tee times: When does the Memorial Tournament 2023 leader resume play on Saturday?

The Memorial Tournament 2023, led by Justin Suh, will resume play on Saturday at the Muirfield Village Golf Club. Many golf fans are interested in Justin Suh's tee timings for the day as they have been following his remarkable performance.

Justin Suh, who has shown incredible skill and poise throughout the tournament, will tee off at 1:35 p.m. ET from the first tee. Justin Suh will have plenty of time to mentally and physically prepare for the crucial round ahead thanks to the late afternoon start.

Golf fans will be keeping a close eye on Justin Suh's progress as the tournament nears its conclusion. The pressure will be on him as he attempts to maintain his lead on the scoreboard and possibly secure a huge victory in his professional career.

Justin Suh leaderboard status

Hideki Matsuyama took the lead in the 2023 Memorial Tournament after a fantastic performance on Friday in which he shot an incredible 7-under par in 18 holes. His lead, however, did not last long.

Justin Suh, who returned to Muirfield Village Golf Club after missing the cut in 2019, shot an impressive 8-under par round. With 16 golfers shooting a phenomenal 69 or better during the second round on Friday, his spectacular performance placed him among the top contenders.

After the second round, just 66 golfers remained in contention as the competition progressed. Throughout the first two rounds, these players shot less than 3-over par, showcasing their skill and resilience on the difficult course.

The Memorial Tournament's competition has been heightened by the moving leaderboard and excellent performances by Justin Suh and others. With each round delivering new surprises and remarkable performances, golf fans all over the world are looking forward to the exciting action that awaits in the following rounds.

The following are the full tee timings for Day 3 of the Memorial Tournament (All Times Eastern):

1st tee:

7:55 am - Lanto Griffin, Luke List

8:05 am - Davis Thompson, Scottie Scheffler

8:15 am - Ryan Fox, Keegan Bradley

8:25 am - Matt Kuchar, Sungjae Im

8:35 am - Adam Schenk, Taylor Pendrith

8:45 am - J.T. Poston, Sahith Theegala

8:55 am - S.H. Kim, Alex Noren

9:05 am - Adam Scott, Shane Lowry

9:20 am - Keith Mitchell, Russell Henley

9:30 am - Brandt Snedeker, Danny Willett

9:40 am - Thomas Detry, Davis Riley

9:50 am - Sam Bennett, Eric Cole

10:00 am - Collin Morikawa, Stewart Cink

10:10 am - Garrick Higgo, Emiliano Grillo

10:20 am - Taylor Montgomery, Harris English

10:35 am - Chez Reavie, Matt Fitzpatrick

10:45 am - J.J Spaun, Sam Stevens

10:55 am - Joseph Bramlett, Seamus Power

11:05 am - Ben An, Denny McCarthy

11:15 am - Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler

11:25 am - Tom Hoge, Sam Ryder

11:35 am - Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland

11:50 am - Sam Burns, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:00 pm - Matt Wallace, Viktor Hovland

12:10 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Tyrrell Hatton

12:20 pm - Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat

12:30 pm - Luke Donald, Jordan Spieth

12:40 pm - Rickie Fowler, Lee Hodges

12:55 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Jon Rahm

1:05 pm - Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka

1:15 pm - Si Woo Kim, Mark Hubbard

1:25 pm - David Lipsky, Patrick Cantlay

1:35 pm - Justin Suh, Hideki Matsuyama

Please note that the 2023 Memorial Tournament Sunday tee times will be updated after Day 3.

