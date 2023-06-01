“You are tailor made for that golf course” – Jon Rahm recalls his caddie Adam Hayes’ words after his forgettable Muirfield Village debut

2023 Masters Champion Jon Rahm is all set to participate in the 2023 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club starting Thursday. Rahm recently recalled his caddie Adam Hayes' words during his debut at the tournament in 2017.

Rahm has had plenty of success at the Muirfield Village Golf Club. But not every edition was a success for the Spaniard.

Ahead of the event, Rahm spoke with the media and recalled his debut at the Memorial Tournament. After carding two rounds of 73 and 77, he badly missed the cut at Muirfield Village. Later, he spoke with his caddie, Adam Hayes, debating whether he should ever return to the course.

"It's funny, first time I played here I played bad, I missed the cut," Rahm said. "I think I told Adam [Hayes], 'Man, I don't know if I'm ever going back to that golf course'."

Jon Rahm skipped the tournament for the next two years. Hayes, however, tried to convince him to go back.

"[Hayes] was telling me, You're going to go back and you're going to love it. You are tailor made for that golf course," Rahm said.

Due to COVID-19, scheduling changes forced Rahm to return to Muirfield Village in 2020. There were two tournaments scheduled at the golf course in two consecutive weeks; the Workday Charity Open and the Memorial Tournament.

Rahm first participated in the Workday Charity Open and struggled in the first 54 holes, but on Sunday, he was in a different rhythm and carded an eight-under 64. He carried his momentum into the following week's Memorial Tournament and won the 2020 edition.

Hayes' words proved prophetic as Rahm has been a Muirfield Village Golf Club regular since 2020. However, he was forced to withdraw in 2021 as he tested positive for COVID-19. He returned in 2022 and finished in T10.

Jon Rahm shares success formula at Muirfield Village Golf Club

After the 2023 Masters, Jon Rahm has not enjoyed a lot of success. He did manage to finish second in the 2023 Mexico Open but was disappointing at the PGA Championship.

Rahm will look for a better showing at the Muirfield Village Golf Club. Speaking about the golf course, he said:

"I think it's a golf course you kind of need to learn to play a little bit. It gives you a lot of options off the tee on a couple of holes."

He added:

"Getting a couple reps helps. But it's mainly, it's a little different to what we play throughout the year," he said. "It's target golf. You put it on the fairway, put it on the proper side of the fairway to give you the best angle to the green. Par-3s are all difficult. You have to be really accurate with your iron play."

The Spaniard also spoke about Tiger Woods, who is a three-time Memorial Tournament Champion.

"No surprise Tiger has such a success here, right. You just need to come out and be the best," he said. "While you're doing that it actually makes you think a little bit more than some of the golf courses we go to. So like I said, it's a fun test and I think that's why I've played well."

Jon Rahm is scheduled to tee off at 8:05 am ET (5:35 pm IST) on June 1 alongside Jason Day and Collin Morikawa

