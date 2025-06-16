The 2025 US Open has concluded, and J.J. Spaun clinched the title with a score of 1-under. He has been married to Melody Spaun since 2019, and she was present at Oakmont, cheering him on as he claimed the victory.

After a phenomenal performance at Oakmont, Spaun has claimed his first major championship title. Before this, he claimed his maiden PGA Tour title at the 2022 Valero Texas Open and won the 2016 News Sentinel Open on the Web.com Tour.

J. J. Spaun’s wife Melody, is a California-native. The two met in 2013 in Orange County and were introduced to each other through mutual friends. The two got married in an intimate beach ceremony in 2019, and they now have two children together, named Emerson and Violet.

Interestingly, although Melody Spaun is married to a pro golfer, she didn’t know much about golf when she first met him. Despite that, J.J. Spaun took Melody mini-golfing for their first date. In 2023, he told Golf.com that when he told her he was a pro golfer, she said:

“I don’t even know. What does that mean?”

Additionally, Melody had hilariously called the golf date “lame.” However, her relationship with J.J. continued to get stronger and the first time she ever got to watch him play was in the 2015 Northern Trust Open at Riviera Country Club.

Despite not knowing much about golf at the beginning of her relationship with J.J. Spaun, Melody eventually realized how demanding the game is. To help her husband find a balance, she introduced a five-hour rule for golf practice to help him balance his career and his family. During the interview with Golf.com, the 2025 US Open champ admitted that the rule works as it makes him more productive on the course.

Notably, the two-time PGA Tour winner’s wife keeps a low profile on social media. She has a private Instagram page where she has just 93 followers and follows 211 people. Additionally, limited information is available regarding her profession.

A recap of J.J. Spaun’s performance in the 2025 US Open, final round

During his final round at the 2025 US Open, J.J. Spaun struggled through the front nine, shooting three consecutive bogeys from holes one to three. He shot two more bogeys on the fifth and sixth and was unable to make a birdie on the front nine.

The 37-year-old golfer regained his momentum on the back nine and shot two birdies on the 12th and 14th. After another bogey on the 15th, he closed with two back-to-back birdies on the 17th and 18th, carding 2-over 72 in the round. He won the tournament by two strokes ahead of the runner-up, Robert MacIntyre.

J.J. Spaun won $4.3 million for his performance at Oakmont. MacIntyre went home with $2.322 million, while Viktor Hovland in third place won $1.459.284 million.

