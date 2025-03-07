Who is Justin Thomas' caddie for the Arnold Palmer Invitational?

Justin Thomas is confirmed with Matt Minister as his caddie, as the PGA Tour pro will tee off at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Minister's name was recently confirmed to be on Thomas' side a day before the prestigious tournament started in Bay Hill Golf Course.

Ad

Before this, Thomas' caddie was Jim "Bones" Mackay, who has also caddied for Phil Mickelson for 25 years. The duo started their journey back in 2021 but parted ways shortly before the Masters Tournament last year. Now, Matt Minister is the official caddie for Justin Thomas at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. John Rathouz confirmed this via a post on X on March 6:

"Player/caddie teams for @APinv Billy Foster making his U.S. debut for the year, back with Fitzy."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The list contained popular caddies who are going to be in the bag of the popular PGA Tour pros as they play in Bay Hill GC. Apart from Minister, the star-studded list features names of Joe Skovron, Billy Foster, Bo Martin, Scout McNealy, Ted Scott and Mark Fulchet, among others.

Matt Minister started caddying for Justin Thomas back in the 2024 Masters. He replaced Mackay last year, and since then, has been caddying for the World No. 8. Minister has caddied for more than 15 years now. The list of players he has caddied for includes Patrick Cantlay, Chris Smith, Sangmoon Bae, Jeff Sluman, David Eger, Nick Price.

Ad

Justin Thomas is now in 7th spot on the Arnold Palmer Invitational leaderboard. He finished the second round 2-under 70, scoring 5 birdies. Thomas is tied with Max Greyserman, Jason Day, Ludvig Aberg and Collin Morikawa. After 36 holes, Shane Lowry is leading the prestigious competition with 8-under 136.

Justin Thomas' performance on the PGA Tour in 2024

Last year, Thomas finished the Arnold Palmer Invitational 3-under 285, tying for the 12th spot. Out of 20 PGA Tour events, Thomas made the cut in 16 of them, achieving 6 top-10s.

Ad

Justin Thomas also had 10 Top-25 finishes. He ranked 21st on the leaderboard of Top 50 earners in the 2024 PGA Tour season. Apart from his brand deals or endorsements, Thomas earned a total paycheck of $5,223,561 from the tour.

Here's a detailed look at how Justin Thomas performed last year on the PGA Tour:

The American Express, T3, 65-67-61-68, 261 (-27)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, T6, 68-67-68, 203 (-13)

WM Phoenix Open, T12, 69-65-70-68, 272 (-12)

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard, T12, 69-71-72-73, 285 (-3)

Valspar Championship, T64, 68-69-79-71, 287 (+3)

RBC Heritage, T5, 69-68-68-65, 270 (-14)

Wells Fargo Championship, T21, 68-71-73-72, 284 (E)

PGA Championship, T8, 69-67-67-68, 271 (-13)

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, T33, 71-77-74-72, 294 (+6)

Travelers Championship, T5, 68-63-65-66, 262 (-18)

Genesis Scottish Open, T62, 62-72-71-71, 276 (-4)

The Open, T31, 68-78-67-77, 290 (+6)

FedEx St Jude Championship, T30, 67-70-71-67, 275 (-5)

BMW Championship, T39, 76-72-74-68, 290 (+2)

TOUR Championship, T14, 66-69-70-65, 270 (-14)

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, T2, 66-64-65-66, 261 (-19)

Hero World Challenge, 3, 66-67-66-71, 270 (-18)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback