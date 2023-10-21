Who is leading the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship after Round 3? Day 3 leaderboard explored

The 2023 BMW Ladies Championship has successfully concluded its Round 3 play at the Seowon Valley Country Club, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. Ashleigh Buhai and Minjee Lee are locked on the top spot of the leaderboard after the end of 54 holes with a score of 12-under par each.

Two-time major champion Lydia Ko and American golfer Alison Lee are tied for third rank, just one short of the joint leaders after the end of Day 3. Last week's Buick LPGA Shanghai champion Angel Yin is also fighting her way out on the leaderboard. She currently sits on tied ninth rank, just four strokes behind Buhai and Lee.

Exploring the leaderboard of the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship after Round 3

The 78-player no-cut field of the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship was already truncated after Anna Nordqvist and Danielle Kang withdrew from the competition midway.

Interestingly, the joint leaders, Ashleigh Buhai and Minjee Lee, hold a 44-stroke lead against the last-placed golfer Dabeen Yun, who has a score of 32 over par.

Below is the leaderboard of the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship after Round 3:

T1 - Ashleigh Buhai (-12)

T1 - Minjee Lee (-12)

T3 - Lydia Ko (-11)

T3 - Alison Lee (-11)

T5 - Lauren Coughlin (-10)

T5 - Celine Boutier (-10)

T7 - Atthaya Thitikul (-9)

T7 - Ji Yai Shin (-9)

T9 - Hannah Green (-8)

T9 - Angel Yin (-8)

T11 - Ariya Jutanugarn (-7)

T11 - Sarah Schmelzel (-7)

T11 - Seojin Park (a) (-7)

T11 - Pajaree Anannarukarn (-7)

T11 - Allisen Corpuz (-7)

T11 - Jeongeun Lee6 (-7)

T17 - Yuka Saso (-6)

T17 - Jenny Shin (-6)

T17 - Brooke M. Henderson (-6)

T17 - Maja Stark (-6)

T17 - Ayaka Furue (-6)

T17 - Nelly Korda (-6)

T23 - In Gee Chun (-5)

T23 - Hee Young Park (-5)

T23 - Gaby Lopez (-5)

T23 - Hyo Joo Kim (-5)

T23 - Jodi Ewart Shadoff (-5)

T23 - Yan Liu (-5)

T29 - Perrine Delacour (-4)

T29 - Hye-Jin Choi (-4)

T29 - Esther Henseleit (-4)

T29 - Andrea Lee (-4)

T29 - Eun Hee Ji (-4)

T29 - Linnea Strom (-4)

T29 - Ruoning Yin (-4)

T29 - A Lim Kim (-4)

T37 - Carlota Ciganda (-3)

T37 - Soomin Oh (a) (-3)

T37 - Sung Hyun Park (-3)

T37 - Grace Kim (-3)

T37 - Jin Young Ko (-3)

T37 - Mi Hyang Lee (-3)

T37 - Linn Grant (-3)

T37 - Amy Yang (-3)

T37 - Megan Khang (-3)

T37 - Hae Ran Ryu (-3)

T47 - Rose Zhang (-2)

T47 - Nasa Hataoka (-2)

T47 - Stephanie Kyriacou (-2)

T50 - Yu Liu (-1)

T50 - Alexa Pano (-1)

T52 - Sarah Kemp (E)

T52 - Stephanie Meadow (E)

T52 - Moriya Jutanugarn (E)

T52 - Narin An (E)

T52 - Patty Tavatanakit (E)

T52 - Hinako Shibuno (E)

T58 - Peiyun Chien (+1)

T58 - Aditi Ashok (+1)

T58 - Georgia Hall (+1)

T58 - Madelene Sagstrom (+1)

T62 - Jennifer Kupcho (+2)

T62 - Nanna Koerstz Madsen (+2)

T62 - Jieun Seo (a) (+2)

T65 - Ryann O'Toole (+3)

T65 - Albane Valenzuela (+3)

T65 - Lilia Vu (+3)

T68 - So Yeon Ryu (+4)

T68 - Sei Young Kim (+4)

T68 - Gemma Dryburgh (+4)

T71 - Maria Fassi (+5)

T71 - Olivia Cowan (+5)

73 - Chanettee Wannasaen (+6)

74 - Celine Borge (+10)

75 - Matilda Castren (+12)

76 - Dabeen Yun (a) (+32)

The play at the Seowon Valley Country Club, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea resumes at 08:00 am local time (7:00 pm ET) on Sunday, October 22. The first two pairs to tee off will be Carlota Ciganda, Soomin Oh and Sung Hyun Park on tee no. 1, and Grace Kim, Jin Young Ko and Mi Hyang Lee on tee no. 10.

The joint leaders of the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship, Ashleigh Buhai and Minjee Lee, are paired with tied third-ranked Lydia Ko and will tee off on tee no. 1 at 10:12 am local time (9:12 pm ET).