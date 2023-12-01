Who is leading the 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open? Day 2 leaderboard explored

The 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open successfully concluded its second round on Friday (December 1). Min Woo Lee has been leading the table by a margin of three strokes against tied second-ranked golfers, Connor Syme and Patrick Rodgers.

Lee shot a round of 7 under 64 on Friday with the help of an eagle, three birdies, and a bogey. He currently stands on an overall score of 12 under par after the end of the second round in Sydney, Australia.

LIV Golf's Joaquin Niemann is placed in the tied fourth spot along with Sam Brazel and Jhonattan Vegas. They are four strokes behind the leader, Min Woo Lee.

Cameron Smith is also competing in the 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open. He has scored two rounds of 71 and 68 and is placed on the T27 rank on the leaderboard.

Exploring the 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open leaderboard after the second round

As mentioned earlier, Min Woo Lee is placed at the top of the table in Sydney, Australia.

Interestingly, many known golfers are playing in the 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open. Matt Fitzpatrick's brother Alex Fitzpatrick is also present on the field and is placed on tied for the seventh spot.

The 2023 PGA Championship low club professional Michael Block has managed to make the cut and is ranked T53 on the leaderboard.

Below is the leaderboard of the 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open after the end of day 2:

1 - Min Woo Lee (-12)

T2 - Connor Syme (-9)

T2 - Patrick Rodgers (-9)

T4 - Sam Brazel (-8)

T4 - Joaquin Niemann (-8)

T4 - Jhonattan Vegas (-8)

T7 - Jason Scrivener (-7)

T7 - Lars Van Meijel (-7)

T7. Jeffrey Guan (-7)

T7 - Samuel Jones (-7)

T7 - Ryo Hisatsune (-7)

T7 - Alex Fitzpatrick (-7)

T7 - Rikuya Hoshino (-7)

T7 - David Horsey (-7)

T7 - Grant Forrest (-7)

T16 - Laurie Canter (-6)

T16 - Matt Jones (-6)

T16 - Lucas Herbert (-6)

T16 - Yuto Katsuragawa (-6)

T16 - Alexander Levy (-6)

T16 - Hayden Hopewell (-6)

T16 - Cam Davis (-6)

T23 - Matias Sanchez (-5)

T23 - Marc Leishman (-5)

T23 - Kyle Michel (-5)

T23 - Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (-5)

T27 - Oliver Farr (-4)

T27 - Adam Scott (-4)

T27 - Richard Mansell (-4)

T27 - Cameron Smith (-4)

T27 - Jasper Stubbs (a) (-4)

T27 - Jak Carter (-4)

T27 - Philipp Katich (-4)

T27 - Conor Purcell (-4)

T27 - Elvis Smylie (-4)

T27 - Kit Bittle (-4)

T27 - Aaron Baddeley (-4)

T27 - Nicolo Galletti (-4)

T39 - Rafa Cabrera Bello (-3)

T39 - Jediah Morgan (-3)

T39 - Andrew Dodt (-3)

T39 - Kade McBride (-3)

T39 - Julian Suri (-3)

T39 - Jake McLeod (-3)

T39 - Joel Moscatel (-3)

T39 - Calum Hill (-3)

T39 - Connor McKinney (-3)

T39 - Shae Wools-Cobb (-3)

T39 - Darcy Brereton (-3)

T39 - John Catlin (-3)

T39 - Mark Power (-3)

T39 - Sean Crocker (-3)

T53 - Adrian Meronk (-2)

T53 - Simon Hawkes (-2)

T53 - Steven Brown (-2)

T53 - Tom McKibbin (-2)

T53 - Rhein Gibson (-2)

T53 - Travis Smyth (-2)

T53 - Thomas Power Horan (-2)

T53 - Michael Block (-2)

T53 - Søren Kjeldsen (-2)

T53 - Frank Kennedy (-2)

T53 - Pierre Pineau (-2)

T53 - Adam Bland (-2)

T53 - Angel Ayora (-2)

T53 - Scott Strange (-2)

T53 - Lawry Flynn (-2).

The third round of the 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open resumes on Saturday at 06:35 am GMT. The first pair to tee off are Shae Wools Cobb and Kade McBride.