Who is leading the 2024 HSBC Women's World Golf Championship after Day 2? Round 2 leaderboard explored

The 2024 HSBC Women's World Golf Championship played its second day at the Tanjung Course of the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore. The event brings together several of the world's best players, who have shown a lot of competitiveness during the first 36 holes.

Celine Boutier leads the 2024 HSBC Women's World Golf Championship after the second round, with a score of 7 under. Seven players are chasing her at three strokes or less and 32 of the field of 66 are playing for par or better.

2024 HSBC Women's World Golf Championship leaderboard

Below is the full leaderboard of the 2024 HSBC Women's World Golf Championship after the second round:

1 Celine Boutier -7

2 Ayaka Furue -6

3 Madelene Sagstrom -5

T4 Peiyun Chien -4

T4 Nasa Hataoka -4

T4 Stephanie Kyriacou -4

T4 Hyo Joo Kim -4

T4 Sarah Schmelzel -4

T9 Brooke Henderson -3

T9 Hannah Green -3

T9 Patty Tavatanakit -3

T9 Aditi Ashok -3

T9 Hae Ran Ryu -3

T9 Hye-Jin Choi -3

T15 Mi Hyang Lee -2

T15 Jasmine Suwannapura -2

T15 Jenny Shin -2

T15 Andrea Lee -2

T15 Linn Grant -2

T15 Esther Henseleit -2

T21 Gemma Dryburgh -1

T21 Allisen Corpuz -1

T21 Ruoning Yin -1

T21 In Gee Chun -1

T21 Chanettee Wannasaen -1

T21 Lilia Vu -1

T27 Sei Young Kim E

T27 Elizabeth Szokol E

T27 Ariya Jutanugarn E

T27 Yuna Nishimura E

T27 Jin Young Ko E

T27 Amy Yang E

T33 Minjee Lee +1

T33 Grace Kim +1

T33 Pajaree Anannarukarn +1

T36 Lydia Ko +2

T36 Alexa Pano +2

T38 Yu Liu +3

T38 A Lim Kim +3

T38 Sarah Kemp +3

T38 Carlota Ciganda +3

T38 Gaby Lopez +3

T38 Perrine Delacour +3

T38 Anna Nordqvist +3

T38 Albane Valenzuela +3

T38 Bianca Pagdanganan +3

T38 Leona Maguire +3

T48 Emily Kristine Pedersen +4

T48 Alison Lee +4

T48 Lauren Coughlin +4

T48 Xiyu Lin +4

T48 Celine Borge +4

T48 Jennifer Kupcho +4

T48 Cheyenne Knight +4

T55 Azahara Munoz +5

T55 Yuka Saso +5

T55 Jiyai Shin +5

T55 Muni He +5

59 Eun-Hee Ji +6

60 Xingtong Chen (a) +8

T61 Jodi Ewart Shadoff +9

T61 Mone Inami +9

T61 Danielle Kang +9

T64 Linnea Strom +10

T64 Miranda Wang +10

T64 Maja Stark +10

2024 HSBC Women's World Golf Championship highlights

Celine Boutier rebounded from a first-day score of 1-over and fired a second round of eight birdies and no bogeys, the best score so far at the 2024 HSBC Women's World Golf Championship. Boutier used only 22 putts during the round, hit 13 of 14 fairways and reached 11 of 18 greens in regulation.

Ayaka Furue is the current runner-up, just one stroke behind Boutier. Furue started the second round with two bogeys with no birdies through the 4th, but she recovered and made seven birdies with no bogeys for the remainder of the round.

Defending champion and World No. 1, Lilia Vu, is T21 with a score of 1 under.