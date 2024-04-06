Who is Tiger Woods’ reported caddie at the 2024 Masters? All we know

Tiger Woods is reportedly set to have Lance Bennett on his bag next week at the Masters 2024. The 15-time Major winner is expected to tee off at the major, and according to a recent report by Golf Monthly, he will be joined by Bennett, who caddied for Woods at The Genesis Invitational earlier this year.

Woods has not competed in any events since playing at the Seminole Pro-member tournament, which took place following The Genesis Invitational. He had also teed it up at the Genesis Invitational but was forced to withdraw after a few holes of the second round due to illness.

Tiger Woods is hoping for his much-anticipated return at the Masters 2024, scheduled to take place from April 11 to 14 at Augusta National Golf Course.

It's important to note that Joe LaCava was Woods' regular caddie. However, the two mutually parted ways after last year's Masters. Following this, LaCava joined Patrick Cantlay.

Woods played in two tournaments last year with different caddies. His good friend and business partner Rob McNamara accompanied him at the 2023 Hero World Challenge, while his daughter Sam Woods caddied for him at the PNC Championship 2023.

Lance Bennett is a renowned caddie with over a decade of experience in the golf industry. Born in Prince George, he worked with reputable golfers like Matt Kuchar and Bill Hass. He has also worked for Lorena Ochoa, Juli Inkster, and Paula Creamer.

"We’re going to be a great team"- Tiger Woods on his relationship with Lance Bennett

Tiger Woods met Lance Bennett when the latter was caddying for Matt Kuchar. They played together at the President's Cup and formed a good bond. Finally, when Woods decided to compete at The Genesis Invitational 2024 without a regular caddie, he chose Bennett to join him.

During a pre-tournament press conference for the event, Woods opened up about his relationship with Bennett, stating they shared a similar feel. He expressed hope for a successful outing with Bennett by his side. However, Woods unfortunately suffered from a fever and was forced to withdraw from the competition.

Speaking about Lance Bennett in February 2024, Woods said (via Golf.com):

"Very down to earth, very loyal and how he conversated through the years, I’ve also taken notice of that. We’ve had the same type of feels in how we look at the golf course and how we read putts; they’re very similar. I think it’s a great — we’re going to be a great team and really looking forward to the challenge.”

Although fans could not witness much of the golfer-caddie relationship between Tiger Woods and Lance Bennett at The Genesis Invitational in February due to Woods' withdrawal, there are high hopes for them at the Masters.

Interestingly, Tiger Woods's former caddie Joe LaCava will also be in the field next week, carrying Cantlay's bag.