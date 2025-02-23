'Why even have a board': Lucas Glover slams PGA Tour leadership amid moves to reduce tournament fields

The PGA Tour leadership has come under fire from the 2009 US Open winner Lucas Glover. The 45-year-old American professional golfer recently questioned the tour's decision to cut down the field for the next season.

The Lucas Glover Show has gained some attention on SiriusXM after Lucas decided to share his unfiltered thoughts. The show (podcast) recently had John Wagner as its first guest in the "Get Off My Lawn" segment. Wagner and Glover discussed their views, with the latter saying that the PGA Tour needs to consider all points of view when making decisions for next season:

"If that's the way we're gonna do it, then why even have a board? Why even have a PAC? Why even have these things? And Wags, I can say that I think your voice and my voice has a little bit of weight because we've been on both sides," Glover said during the Lucas Glover Show.

"We've seen it from the good side. We've seen it from the fighting-to-keep-our-card side. And I feel like if you have those perspectives, those opinions, you're a little bit more open-minded to the greater good for the membership, not just the top 10, 20, or 30 even"

While talking about PGA Tour leadership, Glover also went on to say:

"And that's the biggest reason I've been so adamant against this losing cards and shorter fields and all that, because it hurts the bottom and it doesn't give the bottom a chance to climb that ladder.”

Glover criticized recent changes made by PGA Tour officials to address pace-of-play issues. Starting in 2026, the tour will offer exemptions to only the top 100 players instead of 125. Reports suggest that the tour is also looking forward to limiting the size of the field from 156. As per reports, they are working to set the field size within a range of 120 to 144, beginning next season.

Glover is an active player on the tour and has been on the PGA Tour since 2004. Of the five starts he has made so far in 2025, Lucas has missed the cut in only two. He finished T21 at the Sony Open and T31 at the Genesis Invitational. Glover tied for third at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 18-under 270.

PGA Tour pro hits back at Lucas Glover amid his Aimpoint Row

Aside from questioning the relevance of the Player Advisory Council and the Tour's leadership, Glover stirred up the golf world two weeks ago. The Major winner claimed that banning AimPoint will act as a catalyst to reduce the ongoing slow-pace issues.

The AimPoint has become a part of the PGA Tour in recent years, with players using their feet and hands to aim for the putt. After Lucas' statement started making headlines, Collin Morikawa responded:

"I have nothing against Lucas, but if we’re banning AimPoint, I think we should ban long putters as well. I don’t know. I guess no one has said it, right?" Morikawa had said during a presser in the lead-up to the Genesis Invitational

"There’s guys that long putt and have AimPoint. I don’t have any beef. I don’t have anything wrong with putting like that, I just had to protect my AimPoint guys."

PGA Tour is working to improve the pace of play and Glover offered eight alternatives without reducing the field size starting next season. Banning the AimPoint was one of the eight ways the 49-year-old suggested. Glover has been a part of the PGA for more than two decades, but he is the only one who has been vocal and pressing the tour to ban AimPoint.

