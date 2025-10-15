"Wish I could be at Pebble Beach this week" - Tiger Woods shares special message for TGR Invitational participants

Tiger Woods is recovering from back surgery and was absent from the recently concluded TGR JR Invitational and Tiger Woods Invitational. Following the events’ conclusion, he shared a post on X congratulating the players who participated.

Woods shared a tweet expressing regret at his inability to be physically present at the events. He also thanked the events' sponsors, writing:

“Wish I could be at Pebble Beach this week for the TGR JR Invitational and Tiger Woods Invitational. I want to thank our presenting partners, @TaylorMadeGolf and USLI. To the 60 junior golfers - keep pushing yourselves on and off the course. And to our TWI guests, thank you for continued support of the event and the @TGRFound.”

The TGR JR Invitational featured 60 junior golfers who teed off at Pebble Beach Resorts. The event was held from October 11 - 13, and it comprised several festivities including a welcome reception, the Epic Putt contest, and competition across nine holes.

Out of the 60 junior golfers who teed off at the TGR JR Invitational, six boys and six girls won the competition across divisions of ages 10 - 12, 13 - 15, and 16 - 18. TaylorMade was the presenting sponsor of the event, while brands such as Coca-Cola and Bel Air Country Club’s Friends of Golf served as supporting sponsors.

On the other hand, the Tiger Woods Invitational featured three days of competitive golf at the Monterey Peninsula. The event offered a golf experience that featured exclusive golf exhibition invitations and luxury packages.

Tiger Woods reveals he underwent back surgery to fix collapsed disc

Barely three days ago, Tiger Woods released a statement revealing that he underwent back surgery after suffering a collapsed disc in his spine. He initially experienced pain and immobility in his back and after consulting with a medical team, opted to address his compromised canal by undergoing lumbar disc replacement surgery.

“I opted to have my disc replaced yesterday, and I already know I made a good decision for my health and my back,” Woods wrote.

The statement further revealed that the surgery on the 82-time PGA Tour winner was deemed successful. However, no timeline for recovery was given. As such, fans are unsure of when next they will see the golf legend tee off on the course again.

Tiger Woods’ lumbar disc replacement marks the seventh procedure he has had in his back. The 15-time major champion had his first back surgery in 2014, after which he had his lower back fused in 2017.

Woods also suffered another health challenge earlier in the year in March, when he announced that he ruptured his Achilles tendon while practicing at home. He underwent a minimally invasive Achilles tendon repair to fix the issue at the Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida.

