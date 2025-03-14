Xander Schauffele makes his feelings clear about his underperformance at The Players: "Just not very good"

Xander Schauffele shared his feelings after his performance at The Players Championship 2025. The PGA Tour professional spoke in a post-round interview from TPC Sawgrass on March 14, Friday.

Ad

Schauffele stepped onto the course with 143 other golfers competing for the $4.5 million winner's paycheck. As the second round took place, the World No. 2 faced the reporters to talk about the state of his game. As the interviewer asked him about his assessment of his performance, Schauffele said (quoted by ASAP Sports):

"Really bad. Yeah. Yeah, just not very good."

"Not hitting it close enough, to duffing chips, to missing every fairway, to hitting fairways to missing greens. It's pretty gross, to be completely honest. So if I can eke out this cut, that would be nice. But the game feels pretty bad."

Ad

Trending

Xander Schauffele carded a 1-under 71 round 2 at The Players Championship 2025. The two-time major winner bogeyed twice while playing on the front nine. He scored a birdie at the par-5 ninth hole by two-putting from around 50 feet away.

The American had a bogeyless back nine in his second round of the The Players Championship. Schauffele opened the last nine holes with a birdie at the par-4 10th hole. He scored another birdie at the par-5 16th hole, completing the round with a score of 71. After two days, Schauffele stands at T64, with a total score of 143.

Ad

Schauffele also got asked if it was "technical" or a "rust" issue that might be affecting his performance. He further explained:

"Surprisingly it feels kind of close, which is, I know, pretty sick to say. I know a lot of guys say that, but I'll get a little bit cozier on the range and kind of get in a decent pattern, and then as soon as I get on the course it seems to get a little bit more crooked."

Ad

"I'm not sure if it's something setup related or something that I'm not doing or not doing on the course that I do on the range, but it feels pretty bad."

Schauffele will most likely keep his cut-making streak intact for the 59th time as he steps into TPC Sawgrass this weekend. He is returning to competition after a six-week hiatus following a rib injury.

Ad

All of Xander Schauffele's professional wins so far

Here's a complete look at all the wins Xander Schauffele has claimed in his professional golf career:

Northern California Open 2015 , Coyote Creek Golf Club, California: 7-under 204 (70-69-65)

, Coyote Creek Golf Club, California: (70-69-65) Greenbrier Classic 2017 , White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia: 14-under 266 (64-69-66-67)

, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia: (64-69-66-67) Tour Championship 2017 , East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta: 12-under 268 (69-66-65-68)

, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta: (69-66-65-68) WGC-HSBC Champions 2018 , Sheshan Golf Club, Shanghai: 14-under 274 (66-71-69-68)

, Sheshan Golf Club, Shanghai: (66-71-69-68) Sentry Tournament of Champions 2019 , Kapalua Resort, Hawaii: 23-under 269 (72-67-68-62)

, Kapalua Resort, Hawaii: (72-67-68-62) Olympic Games 2021 , Kasumigaseki Country Club, Japan: 18-under 266 (68-63-68-67)

, Kasumigaseki Country Club, Japan: (68-63-68-67) Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2022 , TPC Louisiana, Avondale: 29-under 259 (59-68-60-72)

, TPC Louisiana, Avondale: (59-68-60-72) Travelers Championship 2022 , TPC River Highlands, Cromwell: 19-under 261 (63-63-67-68)

, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell: (63-63-67-68) J.P. McManus Pro-Am 2022 , Adare Manor Course, Ireland: 10-under 134 (64-70)

, Adare Manor Course, Ireland: (64-70) Genesis Scottish Open 2022 , The Renaissance Club, Scotland: 7-under 273 (72-65-66-70)

, The Renaissance Club, Scotland: (72-65-66-70) PGA Championship 2024 , Valhalla Golf Club, Kentucky: 21-under 263 (62-68-68-65)

, Valhalla Golf Club, Kentucky: (62-68-68-65) The Open Championship 2024, Royal Troon Golf Club, Scotland: 9-under 275 (69-72-69-65)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback