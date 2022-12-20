“Yeah, I used to be good” – Tiger Woods’ witty reply to Charlie’s jab

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods teamed up to play in the recently concluded PNC Championship. In the 2022 edition of the tournament, Vijay Singh and his son Qass won the trophy for the first time after playing in the event for the past 16 years. They had, however, finished in the top five nine times.

The latest edition of the PNC Championship concluded on Sunday, December 18. Fans were hoping that last year's runner-up would register their first win. However, team Woods finished at T5.

Golf Digest @GolfDigest Charlie couldn't resist one last jab at dad. Charlie couldn't resist one last jab at dad. 😂 https://t.co/7Cr0LvOnkx

Aside from winning and losing, the championship was a collection of wonderful memories. It is the only platform where professional golfers can compete alongside family and friends.

Tiger Woods and his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods were the center of attraction at the tournament. They have been in the headlines throughout the event.

During a conversation with the media, Junior Woods spoke about his father's impressive performance in the first round of the tournament. Charlie said:

"Yesterday, that's the best he's ever played in a while, and that kind of shocked me. "

In response, Tiger jokingly said:

"Yeah, I used to be good."

It is important to note that Tiger Woods has been away from golf since July this year. In February 2021, he was involved in an accident that injured his leg, forcing him to stay away from the game.

Woods revealed in one of his interviews that he would have lost a leg in the accident. He has attempted to give it his all but has struggled with his game.

Charlie, on the other hand, has wowed golf fans with his strong showing at the PNC Championship. He performed admirably and was well-liked by the other golfers.

Tiger Woods developed plantar fasciitis

The five-time major champion was driving near Los Angeles when his car lost control and uprooted trees. Woods was rushed to the hospital and underwent several surgeries. Since February 2021, he has been on complete bedrest due to a leg injury. He returned to the field earlier this year but struggled to stay in the game for long periods of time.

Tiger was scheduled to compete in the 2022 Hero World Challenge from December 1 to 4, but he suffered from plantar fasciitis just before the tournament and had to withdraw.

He returned to play in a television series called "The Match," which took place on December 10. Tiger Woods teamed up with current World No. 1 golfer Rory McIlroy but were defeated by Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth under the lights of the Pelican Golf Course.

Fans have been waiting for Woods to return to his best form, but his health is not letting him return to his best self. Although Woods did not play this year, he still earned enough to be enlisted among the highest-paid athletes of the year

In the list of highest-paid athletes released by Sportico, Tiger Woods secured the 10th position. Meanwhile, LeBron James became the highest-paid athlete of the year with his earnings of $126 million. The list also includes the names of Lionel Messi, Ronaldo, and many more.

