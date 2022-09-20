“I’ve never said anything bad about Phil” – When Paige Spiranac opened up about being blocked on social media by Phil Mickelson

Paige Spiranac is one of the most popular personalities in golf. Unlike Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, Spiranac gained fame outside the golf course as a social media influencer. While the golfer-turned-influencer is a huge fan of Woods, she doesn’t replicate the same feelings for Mickelson as he once blocked her on social media.

Spiranac once revealed that Phil Mickelson blocked her “by mistake”. However, she soon found out that the 2021 PGA Tour champion had blocked her on purpose, which eventually burnt bridges in their relationship.

Explaining the exchange between the two, the social media superstar said that she was once a fan of Phil Mickelson. Spiranac said that she believed the six-time major champion to be “really nice.” However, that changed when she found out that he had blocked her on social media. She further explained that she was blocked on purpose even though Lefty claimed it to be “a glitch.”

She added:

“I kind of made a little bit of a stink about it because it was so weird. If I should be blocked by someone, it should be somebody like Bryson. I have publicly criticized Bryson and that’s kind of it. I’m actually fairly pro players. I try to see both sides of it, I try to give people the benefit of the doubt, and I’ve never said anything bad about Phil and so I was like ‘I just don’t get this’. It was kind of upsetting.”

Paige Spiranac slams Phil Mickelson for blocking her online

Paige Spiranac has over 3.6 million followers on Instagram. However, her forte is podcasts. The influencer, who runs the ‘Playing a Round with Paige Renee’ podcast, is also a regular on golf-based podcasts. Speaking in one such episode, Spiranac revealed that she is no longer fond of Phil Mickelson after their social media “fight.”

Spiranac said that she was even unblocked and blocked again during one of their meetings, which really put the influencer off. Spiranac has gone to lengths to state that she is now “anti-Phil” due to his behavior and has even called him “fake”.

Speaking on in an episode of The Bunkered Golf podcast about her relationship with Phil Mickelson, Paige Spiranac said:

“I met Phil years prior. He was really nice. A year later, I saw him at the Phoenix Open. I always thought there was like a fine relationship between us. I was like, ‘Let’s go Phil,’ gassing him up, saying the nicest things about him, but then I was looking [on social media] and I was like, ‘I can’t freaking tag him. Why can’t I tag him?’ So, I was looking and looking and I clicked on somebody else’s tag and it said ‘blocked’.”

Spiranac went on to use some strong language while speaking about the encounter.

“He DM’d me the next day and he was like, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t know what happened. It must have been a glitch in the system’ and I was like, ‘Okay, fine, congrats on your PGA win’. Next day, blocked again. Not only that but he blocked me on Instagram, too… I am anti-Phil now because that’s just pig-s**t. Now I just say whatever about Phil because I think he’s a little – I can already see the headlines now, ‘Paige says Phil’s fake’ - but I think he is.”

Paige Spiranac says she was "ghosted"

Furthermore, Paige Spiranac claimed that she ‘didn’t care’ anymore if Mickelson kept her blocked. The influencer reiterated that she never said anything bad about the ace golfer that would upset him in any manner.

She added:

“I’ve been gaslit and I’ve been ghosted but I have no idea what that was. It was the weirdest thing. I mean, just keep me blocked then. I don’t care. But like I say, I have never said anything bad about Phil... until now. Because if you block me, I’m coming for you.”

It is pertinent to note that Paige Spiranac has a larger following on social media than Phil Mickelson as well as Tiger Woods. While she has been a strong critic of several golfers on her podcast, Spiranac has never really lashed out at Mickelson or Woods in any instance.

